5 Surprises that could happen on SmackDown Live this week

Whom does John Cena have set in his radar next?

Last week's RAW episode coincided with New Year's Eve and as a result, suffered when it came to viewership. SmackDown Live beat RAW for the second time in a row. It was unfair to compare the two, as a lot more eyes were on SmackDown Live, on the 1st of January. Just like RAW, it was a taped show.

This week, it is not. Which means we'll finally get to see the action as it happens. All eyes are on WWE after the Holiday slump, with one question on everyone's mind- how will they bounce back and attract all their own viewers again?

The easy way to achieve the same is to book genuine surprises that become talking points for the WWE Universe. I will suggest a few surprises for WWE, in this very article.

#5 Nikki Cross is added to the huge Number 1 contender match

This will be the right way to spice up the heated contest

So, a huge match was announced for SmackDown Live on this week's show. Carmella, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair would battle it out to determine who faces Asuka for the prized SmackDown Women's Championship. Taking nothing away from any of these women, we've all seen variations of the match in the past.

Remember how the McMahon family promised us new faces and new opportunities? It would be a lot more exciting to have someone like Nikki Cross mix it up with the women in the ring. She doesn't even have to win the match.

Having Cross debut in such a manner would immediately establish her as a top-tier talent. It would give the audience a chance to see a new character up close, if they are not familiar with NXT.

