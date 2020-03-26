5 Surprises that could happen on SmackDown this week- Special guest in Bray Wyatt's Firefly Fun House, Unexpected face turn

One of the final pit-stops before WrestleMania could be quite explosive indeed!

A few small surprises in terms of booking could change the entire landscape for good.

So, what has The Fiend have planned on WWE SmackDown?

The world may be on lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, but WWE has shown us no indication of slowing down, at the very slightest. And they cannot afford to either if you consider the fact that WrestleMania is right on the horizon.

This week's episode of SmackDown is a critical one as we head into the grandest show of them all, and a lot could change during the broadcast. In fact, I am going to jot down five surprises we could potentially see on WWE SmackDown this week, to get you geared up and pumped up for the show.

While none of these may actually happen, it will be a great thing indeed if they do, in my humble opinion. One of the reasons we love pro wrestling so much is because of the element of 'anything can happen, at any time', I feel.

#5 John Cena puppet joins the Firefly Fun House

This week’s #Canvas2Canvas sees the debut of my Fiend @WWEBrayWyatt Firefly Fun House coloring sheet! YOWIE WOWIE YOU CAN FINALLY COLLABORATE DIRECTLY WITH ME! #RAW pic.twitter.com/o7fgenkEVz — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) February 25, 2020

WWE works with the most talented minds in the business to tell compelling stories and hype up their matches ahead of big events and John Cena vs. The Fiend is definitely a very big match. And to promote the same, could we potentially see a John Cena puppet in the Firefly Fun House this week, in conversation with the other puppets Bray Wyatt owns.

And then, in a creative manner, Bray Wyatt can actually put across the threat that he poses to someone like John Cena in a very unconventional way, different from anything else in the card. While The Undertaker becomes a lot more 'human' as WrestleMania approaches, The Fiend could start becoming more supernatural.

And then John Cena finally realizes that the man he's facing is not the same being he faced all those years back at WrestleMania.

