It's time to play the game, this week on SmackDown

Believe it or not, this week's episode of SmackDown maybe even better than what we witnessed last week. In case you missed the action, please do take a moment to check out my 'Best and Worst' analysis before you come to this article.

All the pieces are in place for the show to be quite exciting. With Money in the Bank on the horizon, Bruce Prichard and the rest of the creative think tank will put their best foot forward to bring us the best possible show.

Feel free to let me know exactly what you think of my article and what you think WWE should do on this week's show in the comments section. Rest assured that all your thoughts are welcome even if you think that the surprises that I may have suggested may not necessarily be ideal for the current product.

#5 Triple H enters the Money in the Bank match

If you click on the link that I have shared above, you can hear Triple H's other avatar. Let it not distract you from the fact that he is one of the greatest ever to step in the ring. And this week, we shall look back at his career and celebrate his legacy.

Michael Cole, coincidentally, made a big deal of the fact that there are few things that The Game has not accomplished in his career and one of them is winning a Money in the Bank contract. So, could this be the year when Triple H enters and goes on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match then?

Because of the smokes and mirrors involved when the match emanates from the WWE Corporate Headquarters, Triple H could certainly get involved.