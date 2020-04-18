Best and worst of WWE SmackDown- Forgotten tag team reunites, Baffling title change

An underrated star revealed her true personality on SmackDown.

The New Day won the titles again in a rather baffling decision.

​ Dolph Ziggler made another unsuccessful attempt at mending ways with Mandy Rose

Genuinely speaking, I thought that this week's episode of SmackDown was awesome. It was almost like WWE had a point to prove after all of the negative press that came their way thanks to the releases over the past week, and they put on a show to prove why they were essential in these trying times.

There is very little that I have to complain about with regard to the show, which I thought was amazing in every way. However, nothing on the show was absolutely extraordinary in my opinion, and there was definitely room for improvement.

So, with that said, it's that time of the week where I take individual components of SmackDown apart and segregate them into either the best or the worst column, for your reading pleasure and enjoyment.

#1 Best: Team Little Big reunites in a really compelling segment

I genuinely thought that the best way to remind us about the association between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman would be to take us back in time all the way to the Wyatt Family days with the 'black sheep' mask. I even made mention of the same in my '5 surprises that could happen on SmackDown' feature, and was I ever on the ball!

It was a great segment from start to finish because we saw Alexa Bliss and Braun Strowman rekindle their friendship (and borderline romance) from Team Little Big. And therefore, Strowman has ample cause to suspect that the package that lay at the corner of the ring was from Bliss.

Nikki Cross is doing great in her role of being an over-enthusiastic babyface who may play second fiddle to Alexa Bliss on most occasions but has enough of an identity of her own to get over in her own right someday soon.

