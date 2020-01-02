5 Surprises that could happen on the first WWE SmackDown of 2020 - Tag team splits, Massive return to action

What's next for The Big Dog in the new year?

While RAW has been amping up the excitement with weddings and fake injuries, SmackDown has faltered in a sense because even though the shows are good, it's not necessarily making waves like its red counterpart is. All of that could change in the new year with a truly loaded show to kick 2020 off!

So what are the surprises that could potentially take place in the first SmackDown episode of 2020, you ask? I do not have a crystal ball to gaze into but I can see the following surprises potentially happening for sure.

Some of these surprises are very obvious while the others are, not as obvious at first glance.

#5 Sonya Deville shockingly turns on Mandy Rose

Happy New Year everyone! 👼🍾 Blessed & excited for what’s to come!🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/2zxL13IEkl — Mandy (@WWE_MandyRose) December 31, 2019

If you follow Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose on social media, you know that they are the best of friends in real life, owing to the barrage of pictures they upload together. However, Mandy Rose is in the midst of a love triangle between Dolph Ziggler and Otis at the moment and chances are that we're reaching the end of the line for Fire & Desire in WWE. This was a team that was born from the ashes of Absolution but became a popular act on their own after Paige was forced to retire.

So, Deville has seemed upset in the past because Mandy Rose hasn't had her back on-screen during her matches. I can see this escalating to a point where Sonya Deville turns on Mandy Rose, making the latter a babyface in the process. Rose vs. Deville could be a good feud.

