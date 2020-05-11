5 Surprises that could happen on the RAW after WWE Money in the Bank- Randy Orton's next victim revealed, Face turn?

Randy Orton may have some big surprises in store for us

WWE put on a splendid show with Money in the Bank and one has to commend them for being so creative and thinking out of the box. But the machine keeps rolling on and the RAW after Money in the Bank has the potential to be an even bigger show than the pay-per-view itself.

Yes, Edge is scheduled to make a return, and so are Becky Lynch and Randy Orton on the fallout edition of RAW after Money in the Bank. And yes, RAW will be explosive because Becky Lynch and Asuka will come face to face, and there could potentially be a title change.

So, what are the twists and turns we could potentially see on RAW, you ask? The answer is quite clear if you give it a minute of your time.

#5 Randy Orton assaults an already injured Apollo Crews on RAW

#MITB #WWEMITB the fallout from money in the bank should be a fascinating watch. Raw might just be must see tomorrow with @EdgeRatedR and @RandyOrton returning and new challenges awaiting for the champions 🤔❓

So what’s next for backlash@WrestlingDaze pic.twitter.com/T8PwC6gVmj — wrestling speaks (@wrestlespeaks) May 11, 2020

Nobody wants to see Randy Orton and Edge clash again, even though both men are slated to be returning to RAW to face each other (more on this later). But one thing I certainly wouldn't mind is if Charly Caruso were conducting an interview with Apollo Crews where he was talking about his condition, and Randy Orton was to attack him from behind. We've seen the kind of push that he's been getting recently, and a brutal attack of this nature is exactly in line with what Orton does.

Apollo Crews needs to work with a top Superstar on RAW and there is nobody better than Randy Orton to put him over as a strong babyface. Remember the fantastic job he did in putting Jinder Mahal on the map? He could repeat the same with Crews.