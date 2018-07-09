5 Surprises That Could Happen on the RAW Before Extreme Rules

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10 8.55K // 09 Jul 2018, 18:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Could one of these two men face the Beast next?

This week's episode of RAW comes to us from the TD Garden in Boston. What makes the show special is the fact that it will be the go-home episode before Extreme Rules this weekend. WWE is sure to pull off a few surprises to get fans invested in the upcoming pay-per-view. In this article, I will suggest some possible scenarios.

Sportskeeda is the one-stop destination for latest WWE rumors and wrestling news.

Please leave a comment and let me know which of these possibilities you deem likely during the show. Last week's episode saw a significant rise in ratings. Can WWE continue the trend, this week?

Of course, all of this is speculative and I'm going into the episode just as blind as you are. I will base my assumptions on rumours that have surfaced on the internet from reliable sources.

Here are 5 surprises for this episode of RAW:

#5 Brock Lesnar's future officially disclosed?

Will Brock Lesnar face either Reigns or Lashley at SummerSlam?

Stipe Miocic was knocked out by Daniel Cormier at UFC 226. At the conclusion of the fight, Cormier called out Brock Lesnar. Lesnar came into the octagon he knows very well and shoved Cormier in a very sports entertainment manner. These two men seem to be on a warpath to tangle within the octagon very soon.

In the light of all of these events, it seems very clear that Kurt Angle will address the fate of Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship on RAW this week. This is further supplemented by a rumour that recently surfaced online.

One way of dealing with this situation could be to make the Reigns vs. Lashley match at Extreme Rules, a number 1 contender match for the Universal Championship. This would add stakes to a feud that is really not setting the world on fire at all.