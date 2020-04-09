5 Surprises that could happen on the SmackDown after WrestleMania- First Universal Championship challenger revealed, Stunning WWE footage leaked

The new Universal Champion will be in the house for a big potential showdown

Could more 'stunning footage' be revealed by the mysterious hooded figure?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Could this be a really packed week of WWE SmackDown?

WrestleMania 36 was a good show with limited resources, and the company made it happen against all odds, in what will be remembered as one of the most memorable and unique events in our lifetime. At the same time, I thought that the RAW that followed was very weak.

I genuinely think that SmackDown needs to remind us that even though a lockdown is on, the company is committed to providing quality entertainment. And this can quite easily be achieved with a few surprises interspersed through the span of the show.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know what you think of each one of the surprises that I have outlined in this article.

#5 Bray Wyatt confronts the new Universal Champion Braun Strowman

They get my vote fo sho 🤟#FireflyFunhouseMatch pic.twitter.com/wDCoPVvs9G — Eric Rousseau (@SOAismyReligion) April 6, 2020

Everyone is still raving about the Universal Championship match at WrestleMania where Braun Strowman picked up a victory over Goldberg. Everyone is also thrilled about the Firefly Funhouse match at WrestleMania, which was a very strange departure from the kind of presentation that WWE is known for. We all know that if you put the two elements together, in a heated feud, the result will be pure, 24-karat magic.

Braun Strowman and The Fiend also have a history that they share with one another, meaning that The Fiend can also use this to his advantage in the Firefly Funhouse vignettes. And there is no way to tell who will win in such a match considering that both men win a lot more matches than they lose.

I would genuinely prefer to see Braun Strowman take on The Fiend than someone like say, King Corbin because the outcome would be far more difficult to predict between those two forces of nature.

What a Universal Championship feud it would be!

1 / 5 NEXT