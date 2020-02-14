5 Surprises that could happen on this week's episode of WWE SmackDown- Big return, New champion crowned

It may be time for yet another explosive SmackDown episode

Unlike RAW, which has been chugging along at a great pace in recent times, SmackDown has not been nearly as consistent in my opinion. Everything on WWE RAW feels like it has a sense of purpose to it, but SmackDown does not.

So, on this week's explosive episode of SmackDown, we could certainly see 5 surprises that may transform the landscape of the company for good. With Goldberg and John Cena in the mix as we head towards WrestleMania 36, it does seem quite likely indeed.

Let me know what surprises you would like to see in the comments section right below. Also, please let me know if you believe any of the surprises I have listed could actually take place.

While pro wrestling is subjective, any of the following surprises could be a big deal!

#5 Jeff Hardy returns as the partner for Roman Reigns

In the latest installment of the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, our insiders Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about Matt Hardy potentially leaving WWE and heading to another promotion. They also brought up the question of whether Matt Hardy's brother, Jeff Hardy would follow suit or not. You should check out the podcast when you have the time because it's certainly worth a listen (or two).

So, this week Roman Reigns and a mystery partner will take on John Morrison and The Miz. We know it is not going to be someone like Goldberg in this role for sure, considering that Goldberg does not wrestle except if it's at pay-per-view events. However, if Jeff Hardy were to return on SmackDown, I wouldn't be too surprised at all, quite honestly.

With Matt Hardy seemingly on his way out of WWE, it doesn't matter if Jeff Hardy shows up on a different brand because SmackDown desperately needs babyfaces.

