5 Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW - Champion vs. Champion feud, Heel turn

WWE has to try and build excitement for this show

A lot of people felt that RAW was the better show as compared to SmackDown last week, especially with the emphasis on building new stars. Seth Rollins vs. Humberto Carillo, in particular, is a match that was lauded because of just how different and how fantastic it was in every sense.

So how does WWE continue the momentum of RAW from last week to make this week a must-watch show? One way to achieve the same would be to fill it to the brim with surprises and make it a show that gets some buzz going.

In any case, here are 5 surprises that could potentially happen on this week's show, served hot and fresh to you. Please leave a comment and let us know if you thought RAW or SmackDown was a better show last week.

In any case, here are 5 rabbits Paul Heyman can pull out of his hat this week...

#5 Asuka turns heel, hits Lynch with green mist

I want #RAW to give Becky vs Kairi just as much time as Becky vs Charlotte last week ijs 🤷🏾‍♀️⚓🔥 https://t.co/KEymWwQyVT — Stephanie Rosanó (@theBLHW) October 26, 2019

We know that WWE has been teasing a feud between Asuka, the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion and Becky Lynch, who is the current reigning and defending RAW Women's Champion. This feud really took off when Asuka hit the green mist on the face of the Irish Lass Kicker not long ago.

For the feud to happen, Asuka will probably have to turn heel which may not necessarily be a bad thing at all, because there's only so much she can do as a babyface. Much like Shinsuke Nakamura, maybe a heel turn will be a great reboot for her character and will allow Paige to return as a heel character.

Imagine Paige and Becky Lynch trading insults in the middle of a WWE ring. You know you want to see it happen, dear reader!

