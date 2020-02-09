5 Surprises that could happen on WWE RAW - SmackDown Superstars appear, New member in Seth Rollins' faction?

Brock Lesnar has his hands full with two legitimate challengers

WWE RAW has soared to great heights under the able leadership of Paul Heyman, a man who's always brimming with creativity galore. And each and every week, we see surprises aplenty, something we cannot always say in the Blue brand's case, at least in recent weeks.

Who would have known that 3 hours of WWE RAW would be more enjoyable than 2 hours of SmackDown thanks to 'the advocate'? So, with that said, let me present 5 surprises that could potentially happen on this week's show, for your reading pleasure, folks.

Even if my suggestions seem outrageous and outlandish to you, dear reader, bear in mind that we've seen crazier things like Edge returning after being told that he would never wrestle again. They always say that anything can happen in WWE and it is the truth!

So, if one of the following were to happen, I wouldn't necessarily be surprised.

#5 Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross disrupt a title match

So, what we know for sure is that Becky Lynch and Asuka will be battling it out on this week's episode of RAW, and we know that Lynch cannot afford to lose at this point. But how do you have Asuka not win the second match against Lynch without having her look very week indeed? Maybe all it needs is for Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to come in and attack Asuka to disrupt proceedings.

We know that the two coffee addicts seem to be next in line for a title shot and Asuka and Kairi Sane need to defend their Championships at the earliest so that their division isn't completely forgotten. This may be a great way for the feud to kick off and play out on either RAW or SmackDown in the following weeks.

