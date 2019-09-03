5 Surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown- Face turn, Undertaker challenged

A lot could change on the heels of Bayley's turn

In my opinion, this week's episode of WWE RAW was a better-than-average show with several significant developments especially including Bayley's heel turn. So the fallout episode of SmackDown should be a pretty interesting show as well, I feel.

In this list, I shall run through 5 surprises that I think could happen this week. Be sure to let me know what you think of my fantasy booking and whether you'd like to see any of these changes play out or not.

SmackDown Live has a lot of promise to become a must-watch show under the leadership of Eric Bischoff. The show has really gained momentum since the Roman Reigns storyline picked up steam and this could be a great sign for the months to follow, especially when SmackDown Live moves to FOX.

So, without any further ado, here are 5 surprises that could happen on SmackDown Live this week.

#5 Charlotte Flair turns face

This is the unlikeliest possibility which is why I have a feeling that I should slot this possibility right at the end. Charlotte Flair has excelled as a heel ever since she got called up but in light of Bayley becoming a heel, it does make sense for her to become a babyface.

Lest you forget, Charlotte Flair and Bayley are pretty much in the middle of a feud right now and while WWE can always do a heel vs. heel program, I have a feeling that it will be a little strange for fans, as they will have nobody to root for. But then if Charlotte Flair were showcased as the woman who battles the odds, takes on Sasha and Bayley on her own, everything could change!

Flair will become a heel somewhere down the road. Maybe the turn happens this very week!

