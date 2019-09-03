Best and Worst of WWE RAW- Massive heel turn, Vince McMahon's surprise appearance

Personally, I thought this show had more positives than negatives

It was clear when I watched All Out this past weekend, that AEW's focus will be on the in-ring aspect of sports entertainment, going forward. The matches were absolutely incredible and honestly, WWE cannot hope to keep pace with the kind of schedule they maintain.

Which is why there's a definite focus on the sports entertainment aspect of things with WWE in my opinion. After watching so much pro wrestling over the past few days, I'm glad that we have both alternatives in 2019, and we can enjoy both, depending on what we feel like on any given day.

Of course, I want to hear your take on how WWE RAW was and if indeed you enjoyed the show. If you did, please leave a comment and let me know your thoughts and views.

Did you think this week's show was an improvement over last week's episode?

#1 Best: Excellent King of the Ring match

He brings the darkness.



He brings the thunder.



We don't appreciate Baron Corbin enough and I'll tell you why I feel so in this section of my article!

Baron Corbin has grown by leaps and bounds in the ring, and as every great heel I've ever interviewed has told me, it is not the job of a good heel to do flashy moves and be cheered. Baron Corbin is great at his job and when it is time to make someone look good, he steps out of his comfort zone and actually keeps up with whichever former indie darling he's paired with.

And Cedric Alexander showed us just what he was made of, in the Quarter-final round of the King of the Ring tournament where, even in defeat, he looked like a million bucks. He even sold the injury that was inflicted upon him by The OC!

