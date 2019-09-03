WWE RAW: 5 Reasons why Bayley attacked Becky Lynch and went heel

What an absolutely unexpected heel turn this was from Bayley

WWE RAW has just concluded and while it was an okay show, what happened at the end of the night is noteworthy. Becky Lynch teamed up with her SmackDown counterpart Bayley to take on Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross in the main event.

The match was a by-the-numbers affair until the very end when Sasha Banks brought the proceedings to a close. While we all expected Sasha Banks and Bayley to have a fallout based on her brand new persona, nobody expected the same from Bayley too!

And yet, by the time that the show had concluded, the crowd was in shock because Bayley stood atop Becky Lynch, with a devious smile on her face. This was a turn that nobody saw coming but now that it's happened, it is quite awesome.

Let me illustrate exactly why this is the case with the following points...

#5 New spark for her stale character

This is not Bayley's fault at all, but the beloved cute and ever so lovable character of Bayley that was over in NXT did not translate well to the main roster at all.

There were those that said that she would be the John Cena of the women's division and while WWE did try it, it, unfortunately, did not come to pass at all, because of more than one reason. But now, with this heel turn, there's been a reboot of sorts, and Bayley gets a chance to make a fresh start again.

Bayley can certainly excel as a heel and even if she doesn't, it is an experiment worth conducting because there's only so much one can do with a stale character. She can explore new avenues and take her character to new places she's never been to, creatively.

