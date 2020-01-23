5 Surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown- Possible Royal Rumble spoiler, Interesting return

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

23 Jan 2020, 21:05 IST SHARE

There's only one stop before the Royal Rumble comes around

There's only one stop before The Royal Rumble comes our way and it's the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. And to build excitement for the Royal Rumble, I am sure that Vince McMahon and his genius crew will load the show up with a few surprises.

So, here are the 5 surprises that I wouldn't be surprised to see during the course of the show, but you are welcome to chime in and let me know if you believe that there may be surprises that I have missed out on. I'm always keen to hear what you have to say and I welcome your take, reader.

One thing that's for sure is that WWE has to build anticipation and excitement for the upcoming event. WWE isn't as must-watch as it used to be during the Attitude Era, and fans may need a friendly reminder that they should subscribe to the WWE Network, in case they have not.

And the best way to achieve that is through surprises.

#5 Sasha Banks teases coming for Bayley's SmackDown Women's Championship

It's pretty clear as day that it will be Roman Reigns who wins the men's Royal Rumble match. It's much harder to foresee who will be victorious on the women's side, but one strong possibility is Sasha Banks. Clearly, the plan is for Sasha Banks to take on Bayley at WrestleMania and the match could certainly be booked if Banks wins the Royal Rumble match.

The first tease of such a match could happen on this week's show where Sasha Banks claims that she will win the Royal Rumble match and tells Bayley to watch out. And this could be the beginning of a long-term storyline that begins with 'The Boss' coming out on top at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

1 / 5 NEXT