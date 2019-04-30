5 Surprises that could rock WWE in May: New champ crowned, new faction formed?

Could you imagine this man as the next Universal Champion?

April was a new beginning for WWE as WrestleMania took the excitement to brand new heights and the Superstar Shake-Up commenced on both WWE brands. May will be the month when all eyes are on WWE because it's a 'make or break' month for the company.

We all know that things haven't been the best for the company, at least from a talent relations perspective. There is a lot of discontent backstage and the company has also received a lot of backlash for its booking. AEW's first event- Double Or Nothing will take place in May, which makes it a very critical month for the company.

In this article, I will suggest 5 surprises WWE can book in May not just to counter the threat of Double Or Nothing but just shake things up in May. These 5 simple surprises could certainly ensure that WWE emerges victorious in this new war between wrestling promotions.

So, here is the list of potential swerves we could see in May...

#5 The Club is reformed

DEAN WHY DID YOU LEAVE! MISSED OPPORTUNITY FOR SHIELD VS CLUB 😭 #RAW pic.twitter.com/M9OTNjikAJ — 👑Adam Goldberg👑 (@adamgoldberg28) April 30, 2019

Is it a surprise if you can see it coming from a mile away? I mean the only reason why Gallows and Anderson, The Club, has been drafted to RAW is so they can form a potential alliance with AJ Styles. We can all see this coming because it's certain to be a big part of WWE programming over the months that follow.

The only factor that can play spoilsport in this regard is that they will have no other trios to work against (actually turn the page and you may find out whom they can contest with). But it will certainly be a major step up for both Gallows and Anderson.

Will it also mean that AJ Styles will go heel soon? That may be the best course of action for him as well.

