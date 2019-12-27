5 Surprises that may happen on the last WWE SmackDown of 2019: Roman Reigns brutally attacked, Tag team splits up?

Riju Dasgupta

Dec 27, 2019

So, who's the next big opponent for The Big Dog?

How quickly time flies, doesn't it? We've reached the final SmackDown of the year and it's sure to be a packed one, to ensure that WWE ends the year with a massive, unforgettable impact.

And the best way to achieve this is through surprises galore that can transform the landscape of SmackDown. Let's have a look at 5 interesting surprises that could happen during the show, and shake up WWE programming in the coming year.

With that said, I commence this list of surprises.

#5 Roman Reigns is attacked by Sheamus from behind

Where does Roman Reigns go next, because King Corbin has clearly moved on to the Universal Championship picture? There are no top heels left for him to fight because Shinsuke Nakamura and Braun Strowman are quite clearly going to be involved in the Intercontinental Championship feud, from the way that things played out last week. It could only mean that Roman Reigns will enter into a feud with the returning Sheamus.

These two men are no strangers to each other and have had quite a few battles in the past. They have incredible chemistry and work a very hard-hitting style that's always gone over well with the WWE Universe. Plus, if you consider Sheamus' case, there's no bigger feud for him to make a comeback in than a program with Roman Reigns.

Maybe Roman Reigns is walking to the ring when he gets blindsided by Sheamus from behind, to lay him out. This could lead us into the next big feud!

