5 Surprising decisions WWE has taken in 2020 so far

  • WWE surprised the fans with these 5 decisions over the past five months.
  • It's fair to say that the WWE Universe was pleasantly surprised by these decisions.
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 09 Jun 2020, 10:07 IST
Two big surprises fans were treated to this year
Two big surprises fans were treated to this year

We are almost halfway through 2020, and WWE is still churning out content on a weekly basis amidst the global coronavirus pandemic. The company kicked off the year with a bang, as the 2020 Royal Rumble PPV was a huge hit among the fans. Drew McIntyre's decade-long quest to win the big one came to an end at the PPV, and he came one step closer to winning the ultimate prize.

We were treated with a string of incredibly entertaining and innovative cinematic matches over the past few months, plus a bunch of WWE legends made their huge returns on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

In this slideshow, we will take a look at five of the most surprising decisions WWE took in 2020 so far.

#5 Drew McIntyre makes light work of Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble

McIntyre confronts Lesnar
McIntyre confronts Lesnar

It isn't exactly a secret that Drew McIntyre has gone through a lot to reach the spot he's currently at. He was introduced as The Chosen One back in 2009, but the run soon turned into a nightmare for him and he became an enhancement talent in a matter of years. McIntyre made his big comeback to WWE in 2017 after improving himself in other promotions.

Fans had to wait for a while before WWE gave McIntyre his much-deserved monster push. It all began in the 2020 Royal Rumble match. After Brock Lesnar ran roughshod over a bunch of WWE Superstars, McIntyre came in and it took him mere seconds to eliminate Lesnar, albeit with a bit of help from Ricochet.

The fans collectively cheered for the spot and made it clear that they wouldn't mind seeing McIntyre win the free-for-all. After the dominant showing Lesnar had in the match, it was certainly a big surprise to see him get eliminated by McIntyre in a matter of seconds.

1 / 5 NEXT
Published 09 Jun 2020, 10:07 IST
WrestleMania 36 Brock Lesnar Otis Dozovic
