5 Surprising pitches by Vince McMahon that were rightly shelved

Vince McMahon, The Undertaker, and Michelle McCool
Abhilash Mendhe
FEATURED WRITER
Modified 31 Oct 2020, 11:17 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
When one talks about the greatest minds in the history of pro wrestling, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's name is bound to come up. Vince McMahon has been running WWE for decades on end and has successfully turned it into a global media conglomerate.

Vince McMahon has always tried to push the boundaries in regards to what he can present on WWE TV. We occasionally witness an angle or a Superstar gimmick that makes us wonder how did it get approved. The Katie Vick angle from late 2002 featuring Triple H and Kane was one such idea.

In the following slideshow, we will be taking a look at five surprising gimmicks by Vince McMahon, that were rightfully shelved, never to see the light of day again.

#5 Vince McMahon wanted Mark Henry to end The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak

The Undertaker
The Undertaker

On the road to WrestleMania 22, we saw The Undertaker kicking off a rivalry with Mark Henry on SmackDown, which led to a Casket match at The Show of Shows. Originally, Vince McMahon had planned to have Henry be the one to break The Deadman's famed streak, which was at 13-0 at that point. Here's what Bruce Prichard had to say about the time Vince McMahon told him his idea.

Godd*mn, that big bas*ard Mark Henry -- he's ready!
I'm like, 'Really?' Mark had been here ten years and it wasn't anything against Mark, but I didn't think that Mark Henry beating and ending the streak would catapult him to the next level.

Thankfully, Vince McMahon decided against executing the plan, as WrestleMania drew closer. In the end, The Undertaker put down Henry in their WrestleMania encounter and extended his streak to 14-0. Prichard was right in the sense that Henry had been with WWE for around a decade and it didn't make much sense for him to break the streak. Secondly, he wasn't someone of the stature of Brock Lesnar, who could be pushed as a regular main eventer and WrestleMania headliner for years on end, after breaking the streak.

Published 31 Oct 2020, 11:17 IST
