5 Surprising Moments From AEW All Out

Brandon Lasher FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 946 // 02 Sep 2019, 07:06 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

He is really going to be bragging about this for a while I guess

Well, that was a long day of pro wrestling.

All Out was the second pay-per-view event of All Elite Wrestling. It was a strong show that likely won’t be as remembered fondly as AEW Double or Nothing. But then again I am a little biased as I was actually at Double or Nothing.

All Out was still full of many nice surprises. You had a shocking ending to the Pac-Omega match, another tag team debut in the stacked AEW Tag Division, quite a spine buster by a legend and the clean ending to the AEW World Championship match. All Elite Wrestling has set itself up nicely for the start of its television show in October.

With the thoughts of worrying about the health of the Young Bucks in my mind, I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of AEW All Out:

#5 Nyla Rose Versus Riho For The AEW Women’s World Championship

Riho seems a little worried about her upcoming match with Nyla Rose on October 2nd.

When we saw the first-ever AEW Women’s match at Double or Nothing it was an excellent one between Awesome Kong, Kylie Rae, Nyla Rose and Britt Baker. Nyla Rose lost the match. She had a chance for redemption at Fyter Fest but lost to Riho instead.

So imagine the surprise when Nyla Rose dominated the Casino Battle Royale and getting a shot at the first AEW Women’s World Championship at the TNT premiere show. It is strange to see Rose go from a lose to the title picture so quickly.

Riho was a little less of a surprise. She was part of the winning six-women tag match at Double or Nothing. She won the triple threat match at Fyter Fest. It made a lot of sense for the unbeaten Riho to get a shot at the title if she defeated Hikaru Shida.

Riho plays the babyface well and pulled off a sudden victory. It certainly wasn’t the two competitors I thought would be fighting for the first AEW Women’s World Championship but it has an interesting storyline going into it.

1 / 5 NEXT