5 Surprising moments from Elimination Chamber 2020

Brandon Lasher FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Well, that was a dominant performance.

That was a strange main event.

WWE Elimination Chamber was a very unique show, to say the least. We didn’t have a lot of the major stars of the company on the card and the pay-per-view itself was full of discussion of WrestleMania 36. It was like they were just killing time until their biggest show of the year.

That being said it was full of fun matches, incredible spots, an unexpected title change and an Elimination Chamber main event that was unlike any we have ever seen before. For a show with little hype heading into it, it delivered a fun night of wrestling.

As I am still trying to figure out how much that popcorn cost Kevin Owens, I will try to distract myself and present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Elimination Chamber 2020:

#5 The physical match between Drew Gulak and Daniel Bryan

One of many, many painful moves taken by Daniel Bryan on Sunday night.

I am a little worried about Daniel Bryan’s neck.

It was certainly a surprise to see Drew Gulak get involved in a pay-per-view feud with Daniel Bryan. Drew Gulak is a great technical wrestler who was floundering since leaving 205 Live and joining the SmackDown brand. You knew once they decided to have a match at Elimination Chamber that it would be a technical classic. I just didn’t expect it to be such a dangerous match.

Drew Gulak tossed Daniel Bryan around the ring. It was a series of painful moves that constantly dropped Bryan on his neck. The suplex spot, in particular, looked like it could break Daniel Bryan’s neck. Ouch. Daniel Bryan naturally beat Drew Gulak but after their technical masterpiece, I would like to see a rematch in the near future.

1 / 5 NEXT