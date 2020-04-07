5 surprising moments from Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 36

It was an emotional night at WrestleMania. Was Night Two better then Night One?

Watch the Firefly Funhouse match again. It has a lot to see.

Well, that isn't something you see every day.

Well. that Firefly Funhouse Match was... different.

This WrestleMania, without fans, had no business working so well. The second night of WrestleMania 36 delivered an emotional night of storytelling. It was full of solid matches, feel-good moments, a great title change and a cinematic Firefly Funhouse Match unlike anything we have ever seen before.

For a pro wrestling show like no other, it delivered another fun night of wrestling. It might not have beaten the first night in terms of match quality but the storytelling was top notch.

While I am still trying to figure out what exactly happened in the Firefly Funhouse Match, I will present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE WrestleMania 36 Day Two.

#5 Otis Gets the Girl

If Otis can get the girl maybe we all can.

Who would have thought Otis, Dolph Ziggler, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose would be part of the best storyline on the WWE Smackdown brand heading into WrestleMania? It was a long and winding road for sure, and they all played their parts perfectly.

Dolph Ziggler is quite good at playing the cocky heel. He was like the high school jock that always got the prettiest girl. We all wanted to see him get his at WrestleMania. It took Mandy Rose with some well timed inference to finally get Otis his WrestleMania moment. However, the match itself was not really that relevant to the whole storyline. It was all about the moment when Otis got the kiss from Mandy Rose (they were definitely not practicing social distancing). It was a sweet moment that was months in the making. It is too bad a big crowd wasn’t around to cheer for it, but it was great work by all those involved in this fun storyline.

