5 surprising moments from the 2017 Elimination Chamber

Leave it to Smackdown to give us some shocking moments on the Road to WrestleMania 33.

I knew it might but happen but this was still a shocking sight to see.

It was about time.

In the course of one of the best Elimination Chamber matches, we crowded a brand new WWE Champion. It certainly set up the expected Orton-Wyatt WrestleMania 33 match that many saw coming. But how we got to that point was the truly surprising part.

But what were the most surprising parts of the very unpredictable 2017 Elimination Chamber?

I expected some very predictable results on the Road to WrestleMania and they didn’t happen. It led to some very fun moments throughout the highly enjoyable night. I present my list of the top five most surprising moments of the 2017 Elimination Chamber:

#5 Mickie James lost

I think I had the same look Mickie did when she lost

Mickie James was brought in as a force to the already strong Smackdown Women’s Division. It seemed like she had some tailor-made matches with the always strong Becky Lynch and her new alliance with Alexa Bliss could have led to some intriguing possibilities in the coming months.

So naturally, it was a no-brainer that Mickie would win her first singles match since her dramatic return and build her momentum for the future feuds. Then she lost.

In what was likely the best women’s match of the night, Mickie seemed in control of the entire match. While I expected Becky to get in the offence, I am sure a lot of us were shocked when Lynch got the quick roll-up for the win.

It makes me wonder how Mickie can look like a credible threat going forward on Smackdown.