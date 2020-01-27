WWE Royal Rumble 2020: 5 moments that surprised the fans

Brandon Lasher

27 Jan 2020, 19:22 IST

Who had this man doing the WrestleMania point?

I’ll admit that I marked out when I heard that Alter Bridge song again. The 'Rated R Superstar' is finally back.

WWE Royal Rumble 2020 was a fun night of pro wrestling. The main show had four single matches and two Royal Rumble matches.

We had four titles on the line, many Rumble surprises, a shocking return nine years in the making and a truly unexpected Men’s Royal Rumble winner. Needless to say, this is what pro wrestling is all about.

As I am still figuring out how Beth Phoenix bled that much and finished the match, I will try to distract myself and present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Royal Rumble 2020:

#5 No titles changed hands at Royal Rumble

It was a bad night for Asuka and all the challengers on Sunday night. She got a taste of her own medicine it seems

The WWE likes to pass out their major title belts like they are candy. It seems the idea of a long term credible champion is becoming a true rarity in 2020 WWE. So, imagine the shock when all four championships on the line on Sunday night in Houston, were defended, and defended quite easily.

In a fourteen minute match, Andrade defended his title. Bayley dispatched Lacey Evans in under ten minutes clean. The Fiend had his best match yet and also overcame the new and improved Daniel Bryan in a brutal strap match. Becky Lynch overcame her own personal demons and a very real green mist attack to finally beat Asuka.

It seems the WWE is happy with its current champions and wanted them to hold onto their belts until WrestleMania 36. That is simply something we don't see very often.

