5 Surprising Moments from NXT Stand & Deliver 2022

At NXT Stand & Deliver, it sure seemed like a lock. Bron Breakker, one of the brightest young stars in all of NXT, would win the NXT title back. After all, Dolph Ziggler doesn't win many huge matches these days. In a major shock, Breakker lost clean at NXT Stand & Deliver.

NXT Stand & Deliver was a solid return for the brand in front of a loud, rowdy Dallas crowd. We had multiple title changes, an incredible ladder match, painful spots, and a touching farewell for one of the greatest NXT stars ever.

Here's our list of the top five most surprising moments of NXT Stand & Deliver 2022:

#5. Painful spots in the Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022

It was a great choice to open NXT Stand & Deliver with the North American Championship Ladder Match. All five competitors put on a show for the appreciative Dallas crowd.

The two moments that stood out were Santos Escobar doing a sunset flip into a Powerbomb that launched Solo Sikoa into a ladder against a turnbuckle. It looked brutal. But Grayson Waller decided to execute one far more painful moment.

Waller got to the top of the ladder outside the ring and proceeded to elbow drop on Carmelo Hayes. Hayes got out of the way, and Waller crashed hard onto the ladder bridge far below. Hopefully, Grayson is fine after that scary fall.

Cameron Grimes picked up the victory. He's earned the NXT crowd's love after all his great work. Let's all hope the five stars will come out of the match in good shape after NXT Stand & Deliver.

#4. Tommaso Ciampa says goodbye with a surprise guest at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022

At NXT Stand & Deliver, Tommaso Ciampa said goodbye. It's shocking to think Ciampa has been in NXT since 2015. He has had arguably the best career in the history of NXT. It came to an emotional end on Saturday.

The match between Tommaso Ciampa and Tony D'Angelo was solid but unmemorable. It ended abruptly. D'Angelo hit a DDT on the cement floor. He rolled Ciampa into the ring and landed a hard kick to Ciampa's head. And with that, Ciampa's historic run in NXT came to an end.

The biggest surprise was to come. As Ciampa left the ring to a thankful crowd, Triple H arrived on the ramp to hug an emotional Ciampa. Tommaso Ciampa has meant a lot to NXT. It'll be exciting to see what happens next in his career.

#3. The NXT veterans lose at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022

It's safe to say that NXT 2.0 has divided fans in recent months. The amount of new talent that has debuted in the last few months has been astounding. But many veterans helped put over younger talent since NXT 2.0 started. Would they get some time to shine? The answer was a resounding no.

Tommaso Ciampa put over Tony D’Angelo. Imperium lost the tag team titles. Kay Lee Ray and Io Shirai put over Mandy Rose. And LA Knight lost to Gunther clean. It was a changing of the guard. It seems likely this was the last night we might see some of these talents. But at least we know NXT's in good hands going forward into the future.

#2. Mandy Rose retains NXT Women's Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022

It's been surprising to see Mandy Rose's success in NXT during this current run. Being a part of Toxic Attraction has seemingly revitalized her career. She even won the NXT Women's title at Halloween Havoc in October 2021. But facing three talented competitors (Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray) seemed like a tall order on Saturday.

The match was one of the best of the night. The Canadian Destroyer on the apron was a memorable moment. All four women had the chance to pull off some incredible offense and believable near falls in the NXT Women's title match. The ending was fun as Shirai hit a moonsault only to have Rose interrupt and hit a running knee to pick up the victory.

Mandy Rose has held the title for over 150 days now. Who'll be able to defeat Mandy? After Saturday's NXT Stand & Deliver, it's hard to see who'll beat her.

#1. Dolph Ziggler pins Bron Breakker at NXT Stand & Deliver 2022

At NXT Stand & Deliver, Bron Breakker finally got his moment in front of the largest NXT crowd in over two years. The 24-year son of a WWE Hall of Famer seems destined to carry the NXT 2.0 brand for a long, long time, and he could've won back the NXT title. In the main event, Dolph changed those plans in a shocking ending to the show.

The main event was a fun 16-minute match to end a strong NXT show. You can forget how good Dolph is at times, but he helped make both talents in the ring look great. The match had numerous believable near-falls. But the ending sequence changed everything.

Dolph poked Breakker in the eye, sent him into the steel turnbuckle, and hit a superkick for the win. Ziggler picked up his most significant victory in years. The question is, what's next for NXT 2.0?

Is Bron done with NXT? After just a few months in WWE, it'd be a huge surprise to see him go to the main roster. Will the 41-year-old Ziggler stick around NXT for the foreseeable future? It could lead to some great matches in the months to come. The future is bright for both competitors.

