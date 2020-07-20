5 Surprising Moments from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

Extreme Rules 2020 certainly was a Horror Show.

The Horror Show at Extreme Rules was bizarre, to say the least. It was below-part when compared to the other pay-per-views WWE put out during the 'pandemic era'. We had some title changes. We had some other title changes…maybe. We had a man lose an eye. We even had another insane Bray Wyatt cinematic match. And now, it is almost time for SummerSlam!

As I am still trying to figure out if Braun Strowman drowned at the end of the Swamp Fight, I will distract myself and present my list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE The Horror Show at Extreme Rules:

#5 MVP crowned US Champion at Extreme Rules

I guess if you can't win the title just call yourself the champion. Good job MVP!

It was certainly a shock when it was announced that Apollo Crews wouldn't defend his United States Title at Extreme Rules just mere moments before the title match was scheduled to begin. The reason for his absence makes very little sense. I mean if you knew Apollo Crews was "injured" from his Lashley attack, then why schedule this match in the first place? Crews hasn't appeared on RAW since June 22nd. Since we have a pandemic going on, it is certainly suspicious.

What happened next was even more surprising. MVP walked out and claimed the new United States title. He wasn't interrupted by Crews or any other challenger. The announcers even claimed he wasn't the actual United States Champion. So are we going to have a match with two United States title belts? It was one of many confusing things from this non-match.