5 surprising moments from WWE Money in the Bank 2022

WWE Money in the Bank was undoubtedly one of the best shows of 2022. It had a fantastic tag team match, two young talents winning the ladder matches, and a shocking cash-in.

The show further proves that WWE is having an excellent year for their premium live events. Here is hoping they keep it up for the rest of 2022.

As we try to figure out why the WWE audience hates Theory, we should try to distract ourselves and present a list of the top five most surprising moments of WWE Money in the Bank 2022:

#5 Liv Morgan wins the briefcase at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

The Women’s Money in the Bank match was certainly a mix of talents. We had newer talent in Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, Shotzi, and veterans like Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Becky Lynch. Then we had the fan-favorite Liv Morgan.

Morgan has put a lot of emotion into her work and had a lot of heartbreakingly close calls at big opportunities in the last few years. Her record made fans wonder if she would ever win the big titles in WWE.

The Women’s Money in the Bank match was undoubtedly a strong one. Seven women worked hard and put their bodies on the line in some truly dangerous spots.

The match ended creatively with Becky Lynch knocking Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, Lacey Evans, and Alexa Bliss over the ladders. Big Time Becks tried the same for Liv Morgan, but the latter bounced off the top rope to recover and kick Lynch off her ladder.

This allowed Liv to grab the briefcase and win the Money in the Bank match amid thunderous cheers. Little did we know Morgan’s night would get better.

#4 Bobby Lashley wins the WWE United States Championship at WWE Money in the Bank 2022

Lashley controlled the WWE United States Championship match often on Saturday night.

The youngest United States Champion in WWE history is certainly getting a push and has engaged in a war of words with John Cena.

It sure seemed like Theory would have a lengthy reign with the title. But his reign came to a shocking end on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

The match between Bobby Lashley and Theory was action-packed. The duo traded a lot of offense and had some believable near-falls towards the end.

The bout suddenly ended when Theory went for the finisher, which Bobby Lashley blocked. The latter applied The Hurt Lock and forced his opponent to submit.

Lashley has proven himself to be a great champion in the past. It seemed like a devastating loss for Theory, but things were soon about to change.

#3 A controversial ending to the Undisputed Tag Team Championship match

The stare-off near the end of the classic tag team match.

The WWE hasn’t always put much effort into their tag team division and regularly breaks up teams in an already depleted division.

But on Saturday night, the promotion reminded us that it can still put on great tag team matches. The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship bout between the Usos and Street Profits was one of the best matches of 2022.

It was tag team wrestling at its finest. It had good double-team moves and focused on hot tags to get the audience involved. We cannot deny Montez Ford’s athleticism is unreal. His somersault dive over the ring post onto the Usos is one of the most memorable moves in WWE this year.

The ending, after so many false finishes, was a bit anticlimactic. With Dawkins taken out, Ford was left alone. He took a superkick from The Usos and was quickly pinned. Or was he?

It seemed like his shoulder was up. I doubt many WWE fans expected a controversial finish on Saturday night. But a chance to have a rematch between these two teams in the near future? Yes, please!

#2 Liv Morgan wins the Smackdown Women’s Championship

Ronda Rousey and Natalya had a highly technical match in the penultimate match at Money in the Bank. Almost twelve minutes later, The Baddest Woman on the Planet won via submission, but her knees were affected due to Nattie's Sharpshooters.

Post-match, Liv Morgan rushed to cash in on her MITB contract. When Rousey tried to make her submit to the ankle lock, the former's knees faltered. Ms. Money in the Bank took the opportunity and pinned Ronda via a roll-up to win the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

Seeing the popular Morgan not only win the Money in the Bank contract and cash it in was certainly not expected on Saturday night. It will be fun to see where Morgan goes from here. WWE fans will be behind the popular babyface for sure.

#1 Theory wins the Men's Money in the Bank Briefcase

It is time for a selfie from the MITB winner.

The seven competitors were in the ring for the Men’s MITB match at the main event. Adam Pearce came out to announce a surprise eighth competitor in Theory. Mr. McMahon’s protégé was added to the match despite his earlier loss.

The ladder match was as exciting as one would expect. Omos had to be taken out by a six-man powerbomb. Butch helped prevent Drew McIntyre from winning the briefcase as well.

It came down to the popular Riddle and the loathed Theory. The latter pushed off The Original Bro from a ladder and won the Money in the Bank briefcase.

It was a surprising result that the WWE fans in Las Vegas seemed to hate as a loud boo filled the arena. Theory is perfect as the cocky heel who gets everything handed to him by management. It will be interesting to see how he will use the Money in the Bank briefcase in the coming months.

