5 surprising names who will be missing at WrestleMania 33

Despite all the hopes and rumors, many big names won't be appearing on the Grandest Stage Of Them All.

by Alex Podgorski Top 5 / Top 10 23 Mar 2017, 04:13 IST



They’ve brought in a lot of names for this show, but it’s still not enough

WrestleMania is the biggest show of the year for WWE, which usually means that they’ll be bringing in the biggest names possible to sell the event as much as they can.

This has been a major component of WrestleMania for years: they want to bring in big names that don’t usually show up so that people who don't usually care about wrestling tune in out of sheer curiosity.

Within WWE as well, they usually put in as many big names as possible for the WrestleMania matches. Whether it’s the regular singles matches or the multi-person battle royals, there’s likely to be some big names that are supposed to arrive to help generate more interest.

However, this year’s going to be different.

Despite having one of the biggest cards in WrestleMania history, this year’s event will be missing many big names. These missing names will be wrestlers that have built WWE up but weren’t able to make it to the show for one reason or another.

It will include the names of wrestlers that fans think should be on the WrestleMania 33 card, but for some reason have not been pencilled into the event in any way. It will also include some high-profile non-wrestlers that WWE wanted to appear on the show but instead, will not.

Here are five names that will not be appearing at WrestleMania 33.

#5 Kane



WWE’s most loyal soldier won’t have a chance at glory at this year’s WrestleMania

There are few names in WWE more synonymous with the word ‘loyalty’ than Kane.

This will be his 20th year in WWE under the Kane name and the man has been a company stalwart during that entire period. So much so, in fact, that it has become something of an expectation to see Kane appear in some capacity at every big show, just because of his loyalty.

Surprisingly, this will be the first time in many years that Kane is not likely to appear at WrestleMania.

He is reported to be dealing with several nagging injuries and is looking to focus more on non-wrestling related ventures back home in Tennessee. He does deserve the time off, however, given his many years of dedication and willingness to do whatever was asked of him.