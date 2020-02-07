5 Surprising opponents Brock Lesnar could compete against in WWE before he retires

Several Superstars are waiting for their opportunity to come face to face with The Beast

No one can question the dominance of Brock Lesnar in the WWE. He has had a few tenures with the company and has won five WWE Championships and three Universal Championships during his illustrious career with the company.

During this time, WWE has tried to throw the meanest, strongest, largest, and toughest wrestlers at Lesnar, only for him to shoot them down and become more and more dominant. Superstars such as Big Show, Kane, The Undertaker, Roman Reigns, Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman, and many other massive stars have taken the fall at the hands of The Beast.

However, WWE has also paired the Superstar with a few surprising opponents during his career to give fans another side of him. Lesnar has competed with Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Mr. McMahon during his career all of whom have been termed as “surprising opponents” by the company itself.

Before stepping in the ring against @KingRicochet at #WWESSD, check out @BrockLesnar's other memorable battles against surprising opponents. https://t.co/w1CnalSFgO — WWE (@WWE) February 6, 2020

In this article, we will look at 5 surprising opponents who could wrestle Lesnar one-on-one for the first time inside the WWE ring.

#5 Matt Riddle

One of the Superstars who has been chasing a match against Brock Lesnar for a long time is none other than NXT’s Matt Riddle.

Riddle has been one of NXT’s biggest Superstars, and his calm and cool approach to things has helped him pull the fans towards him. Over the past several months, he has been very vocal about how he wants to face The Beast and possibly retire him in the process.

However, much like many other Superstars, Riddle doesn’t seem to be established enough to take on someone like Lesnar so early in his career.

Advertisement

Fans have been requesting WWE to have the two men go against each other, or at least let them have a spot in the ring before Lesnar retires. The 2020 Royal Rumble seemed like the perfect time to give fans what they wanted, but WWE chose Keith Lee ahead of Riddle to have a moment with The Beast in the ring before getting eliminated. Riddle only entered the Royal Rumble match after Lesnar was eliminated from the match.

It was later reported that Riddle and Lesnar had a heated exchange backstage at the event, which could lead to Lesnar asking WWE to put him in the ring with The Original Bro.

If that turns out to be the case, then fans will likely get their dream match between the two former MMA stars who are built like tanks.

1 / 5 NEXT