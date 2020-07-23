5 Most surprising returns in WWE history

Returns in WWE can be among some of the most exciting things in the business. They say that absence makes the heart grow fonder, and that applies none more so than to wrestling, where extensive hiatuses can make fans miss certain Superstars immensely.

Many times, even if they left as a heel, their return would be big enough to cause an organic babyface reaction. Triple H in 2002 was one such example. He suffered an injury while being a top heel, but the promos and vignettes built him up as a babyface in his absence and when he returned, he got the greatest reaction of his career.

However, his iconic return at Madison Square Garden won't be included in this list since it wasn't a surprise - it was promoted beforehand. This list is going to focus on the most epic surprise returns in WWE history. Let's jump right into the list!

#5 Ric Flair - 2001 after the WWE-WCW invasion angle

Ric Flair

Ric Flair should have ideally been a part of WWE's Invasion angle. If you're not aware, the angle was post-WWE's takeover of WCW, where midcard Superstars from WCW (and a few top names) joined WWE and there was ongoing "war" storyline that happened. Eventually, ECW got involved, as well, and the two organizations became simply known as The Alliance.

Unfortunately, it underwhelmed in the eyes of many and it didn't show the best of WCW or ECW. Regardless, the angle culminated at Survivor Series 2001 and ended there. A night after in Charlotte, North Carolina, Vince McMahon would go on to declare himself as the king of the industry, only to get interrupted by Ric Flair.

It had been almost nine years since Flair had left WWE, and he got an incredible reaction. Flair would reveal that Shane and Stephanie McMahon sold their shares in WWE to a consortium - which turned out to be the 16-time World Champion.

It was an incredible surprise return and ranks as one of the best of that decade in WWE.