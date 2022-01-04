5 surprising superstars The Miz has teamed up with in WWE 

The Miz is amongst the most versatile WWE stars on the current roster. The A-Lister has tasted success in both singles and tag team divisions. However, he tends to be more potent with someone by his side, which could be the reason for his eight tag team title reigns.

Despite being a notorious heel, The Miz has got the support of many different allies in his career. The former WWE Champion even had to team up with his rivals to tackle the circumstances on a few occasions.

In this article, let's relive The Miz's greatness as a tag team expert by taking a look at five surprising superstars he has teamed up with in WWE.

#5. The Miz fought alongside Roman Reigns on a few occasions

Roman Reigns and The Miz are no strangers. Both superstars have faced each other on numerous occasions, delivering high-quality matches. Things got bitter between the two during 2017-18 when Reigns began showing interest in The Miz's Intercontinental Championship.

However, the two men were forced to work together in 2019 to combat Shane McMahon and his partners. On the May 13 episode of WWE RAW in 2019, Miz and Reigns were blindsided by Bobby Lashley and Elias. This led to a tag team bout between the four performers, which ended in a no-contest thanks to interference from Shane-O-Mac.

It wasn't the only time the two men got on the same page together, as they teamed up again for a four-on-four tag team match the very next night on WWE Smackdown, where Shane's team was victorious.

