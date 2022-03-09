5 surprising WWE returns fans thought would never happen

Throughout the history of WWE, countless superstars and personalities have walked through the curtain. Many have left a long-standing legacy behind, while others have left brief memories in the minds of fans.

A handful of names have walked away from WWE and failed to resurface again for an extended period of time. Whether this was due to disputes with Vince McMahon, injury or even just a personal stance, a comeback always seemed completely off the table.

On that note, let's take a look at five surprising returns fans thought would never happen.

#5 Shane McMahon returned to WWE in 2016 after walking away from the company

Shane McMahon returned in 2016

On January 1, 2010, Shane McMahon announced that he had resigned from his role at WWE. Shane, the son of Chairman Vince McMahon, walked away from the family business he had been working in since 1988.

As you can imagine, rumors began to swirl that things weren't as they seemed within the company, and within the McMahon family in particular. Shane ultimately ventured into the business world and was no longer directly involved with professional wrestling.

Shane O'Mac eventually returned on February 22, 2016. His return left fans gobsmacked. Most truly believed that he was finished with wrestling. Shane immediately entered a feud with The Undertaker and faced The Deadman inside Hell in a Cell at WrestleMania 32.

#4 Brock Lesnar made a shock return to WWE in 2012

Brock Lesnar returned to shock the WWE Universe in 2012

Brock Lesnar took WWE by storm in 2002. The Beast Incarnate debuted, and just a few months later became the youngest WWE Champion in history. However, in March 2004, Lesnar walked away from the company to try his hand with the NFL. His quest ultimately failed, and he instead sought a career in mixed martial arts.

Brock made a huge impact inside the Octagon for the UFC and created a new legion of fans. Nonetheless, on April 2, 2012, the night after WrestleMania 28, The Beast made his presence felt by making a shocking return, along with F5'ing the company's top star, John Cena.

It was a return that nobody saw coming, as Brock had made it clear in the past that he wouldn't make a comeback to the company on a full-time schedule. A part-time deal was ultimately agreed, and now almost ten years later, he is considered to be one of the greatest performers of all time.

#3 Edge defied the odds and came out of retirement at the 2020 Royal Rumble

Wrestle Views @TheWrestleViews Name a Wrestling moment that you never get bored of watching



I’ll start: Edge return at Royal Rumble 2020 Name a Wrestling moment that you never get bored of watching I’ll start: Edge return at Royal Rumble 2020 https://t.co/Ucpnso5u1X

At WrestleMania 27, Edge successfully retained his World Heavyweight Championship and everything seemed perfect in the The Rated-R Superstar's world. Then, disaster struck. Two weeks later on RAW, he announced that he had to retire from the ring due to cervical spinal stenosis.

It was a devastating moment, and it became pretty clear that this was well and truly the real deal when Edge was inducted into the Hall of Fame the following year. His in-ring career was definitely over.

One of the most jaw-dropping moments in Royal Rumble history took place in 2020. The Rated-R Superstar entered the Men's Rumble match with one of the most emotional entrances in WWE history. He was officially back and the fans have lapped up every moment since.

#2 The Ultimate Warrior made a sensational return to WWE in 2014

The Ultimate Warrior was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014

It has been well documented in the past that The Ultimate Warrior was not one of the easiest people to work with. He regularly clashed with his peers, most notably with Vince McMahon during the 90's.

The former WWE Champion had strained relations with the company, which at one stage appeared to be irreparable. Warrior proceeded to bash Vince, which led many to believe he would never return.

This all changed in 2014, when it was announced that The Ultimate Warrior would be inducted into the Hall of Fame, making a sensational return. The old wounds healed and Warrior got peace before he sadly passed away just days after making appearances over WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans.

#1 Bret Hart eventually returned folllowing the Montreal Screwjob in 1997

If you're a fan of WWE, you're bound to have heard about the Montreal Screwjob. On that fateful night at Survivor Series in 1997, Vince McMahon legitimately turned on Bret Hart to cost him the then-WWF Championship.

The reason? Bret had already signed a pre-contract agreement with rivals WCW and refused to drop the title to Shawn Michaels. The Chairman decided to take matters into his own hands and the screwjob was privately devised.

Bret was forced to retire a few years later, sadly suffering some health complications which ended his career. In 2006, to the sheer shock of every wrestling fan, the organization announced that The Hitman was to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

The healing process began that night, as Hart would eventually sign with the company again in 2009 as an on-screen performer. As they say, never say never, and this return was the true definition of that.

Which return was the most shocking to you? Let us know in the comments section below!

A WWE veteran points out the turning point from where Roman Reigns gained the crowd's respect here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Were you shocked when Bret Hart was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006? Yes No 0 votes so far