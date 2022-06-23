5 surprising WWE Superstars who may become world champions

The WWE Championship is the pinnacle of pro wrestling. To win the top title in the biggest company is to solidify your career forever. If you've held the gold even once, you're forever a part of history.

Roman Reigns is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. The Tribal Chief has held numerous world titles over the past decade on the main roster. Reigns becoming a champion was never really in doubt. He had the look of a titleholder from the very beginning.

Some stars don't have a champion aura. Some do, but fans don't buy into them. Other times, the right gimmick or push hasn't yet come along. Below are five surprising WWE Superstars who may become world champions:

#5. Rick Boogs has a world of potential

Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura!

Rick Boogs signed with WWE in 2017. Unfortunately, the popular star has been bitten by the injury bug a few times in his career. These injuries slowed him down in NXT before he was called to SmackDown in 2021.

Since joining the blue brand, Boogs has been affiliated with Shinsuke Nakamura. While he initially played the guitar for Shinsuke's ring entrance, his presence grew over time. The pair eventually became a tag team. Nakamura and Rick even had a tag team title bout at WrestleMania. Unfortunately, Boogs hurt his leg in the match.

Boogs has a world of potential. The star has more charisma than most wrestlers. He has infectious personality fans enjoy. Rick is also in incredible shape. He could become a top star in WWE one day with more ring time.

#4. Ludwig Kaiser will breakaway from Gunther

Ludwig Kaiser and Gunther!

Ludwig Kaiser signed with WWE in 2017. Over the past five years, he's competed on NXT UK, NXT, and SmackDown. While in developmental, he won the NXT Tag Team Championship with Fabian Aichner on two occasions.

Ludwig is best known for his affiliation with Gunther. The duo was part of the Imperium faction on NXT UK and NXT. Aichner and Alexander Wolfe, at points, accompanied them.

Aichner has been repackaged in NXT, and Wolfe was released from his contract. Gunther and Ludwig are on SmackDown, where the Austrian is the Intercontinental Champion.

While the duo is great, there may be more for Kaiser down the line. Gunther is likely a future world champion. Most people would expect that. Ludwig, however, could make it to the top too. He has charisma, is great on the mic, and is fantastic in the ring. With his talent, height, and build, he could one day become a world champion.

#3. Chad Gable will overcome the odds

Alpha Academy!

Chad Gable signed with WWE in 2013. He was part of NXT until 2016, when he and Jason Jordan were drafted to SmackDown Live. Over the past six years, he's found tag team success on both the blue brand and RAW. He's held tag titles on NXT, RAW, and SmackDown with various different partners.

Gable has had an up-and-down career with WWE. While his push as Shorty G didn't go well, his Alpha Academy run has been successful. Chad regularly has a microphone in his hand. He also regularly competes on RAW.

The Olympian may not be a star the main roster has seen a lot of money in, but that could change with his push over the last year. He may next go to even higher heights.

#2. Odyssey Jones is a powerhouse in NXT

Odyssey Jones is still relatively new to WWE. The company signed him in 2019 before debuting on camera in 2021. Since his TV debut, he's competed on NXT, Main Event, and 205 Live. Unfortunately for Jones, he suffered an injury earlier this year. Jones ruptured his patellar tendon and had surgery.

Jones is a wildcard. Unlike everybody else featured on this list, he's had little exposure on TV. He's only had about a dozen matches. Still, he's shown an incredible amount of potential.

Odyssey has a lot of personality and charisma. He comes across as likable on-screen. He's also 400 pounds. He's the kind of talent who could very well become a big star. Jones has the size and personality to become a future world champion.

#1. Madcap Moss is a future WWE Champion

Madcap Moss signed with WWE in 2014. He was on the NXT brand until 2020, when he moved to RAW. He initially competed as Riddick Moss, but his name was changed when he debuted on SmackDown in 2021. He's battled some serious injuries during his time with the company. Moss has torn both his Achilles tendon and his ACL.

Madcap is an interesting case. When you look at him, he screams world champion. He is big, athletic, ripped, and tanned. Moss looks like a star in every sense of the word. Madcap is even solid enough in the ring with obvious charisma. Yet his push to the top hasn't come.

He had an on-again, off-again tag team with Tino Sabbatelli in NXT. When called up to the main roster, Moss was primarily used in the 24/7 Championship division. Then upon returning from an injury, he was paired up with Corbin. He's never been treated particularly seriously, but that seems to be finally changing. Could Moss one day take on the likes of Roman Reigns? It seems possible.

For now, it remains a mystery who will surprise the world and become the world champion. There's even a chance somebody on the list could catch fire and be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns. Speaking of Roman Reigns, click here for why Seth Rollins should dethrone The Tribal Chief.

