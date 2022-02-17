5 surprising WWE Superstars who won't be a part of Elimination Chamber 2022

The 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event will take place at the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia this Saturday. It will be the 12th annual Elimination Chamber event.

It will also be the first of two large-scale annual events WWE holds in Saudi Arabia every year. The show has a star-studded lineup and will play an essential role in shaping the road to WrestleMania 38.

So far, eight matches have been included in the event.

It will feature two Elimination Chamber matches and appearances from legends like Goldberg and Lita. The premium live event will also showcase some solid mid-card matches.

A lot of talent has been booked for the event, but some surprising names have been left off the match card too. Meanwhile, some talents won’t travel to Saudi Arabia for controversial reasons.

So let's take a look at five superstars who won't be a part of the premium live event.

#5 Edge won't be used as a major attraction at Elimination Chamber this year

WWE Hall of Famer Edge was last seen on WWE programming at the Royal Rumble, where he teamed up with his wife, Beth Phoenix, to defeat The Miz and Maryse in a Mixed Tag Team match.

The Rated-R Superstar was a part of the last WWE event in Saudi Arabia, Crown Jewel. He kicked off the show with an outstanding Hell In A Cell match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

However, he will not travel to Saudi Arabia for the premium live event, as WWE is using other significant attractions like Brock Lesnar, Goldberg and Lita for the event.

WWE could've used him to get fans more excited for WrestleMania by planting seeds for a potential storyline there, but it appears that's not going to happen.

The Ultimate Opportunist will likely be back in the coming weeks as the company will need him to boost the star power of WrestleMania.

