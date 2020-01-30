5 surprising WWE Superstars who could replace Samoa Joe on RAW after his injury

Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe suffered a concussion on the RAW after Royal Rumble 2020, according to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio. It's an unfortunate injury that may keep him out for a prolonged period. Meltzer said:

"The belief is that Joe has a concussion, which is obviously not a good thing. That's not 100% but that was the belief a couple of hours ago, maybe an hour ago.

The problem with that obviously is the concussion is that unpredictable injury where you know he can be back next Monday or he could be back in six months. You just don't know. It''s like, that's the situation, he landed on his head and got a concussion.

WWE doesn't get enough credit for the way they handle concussion situations. They're right in the way they handle it and the caution they take - not affecting performers' health in the long-run. Joe leaving means that Kevin Owens needs someone else to take his spot in the battle against Seth Rollins, Buddy Murphy, and AoP. Right now, he is aligned with The Viking Raiders. Unless WWE wants to kill off the storyline entirely, here are a few surprising options to take his spot.

#5. Jinder Mahal

Jinder Mahal

Before you bring out the pitchforks, hear us out. Jinder Mahal has been out since the post-WrestleMania period of 2019. It was always expected that he would return in early 2020 and that's still the timeline stated.

We expect Mahal to return anytime now, so why not try anything different? In the eyes of many, Mahal isn't a superstar who "belongs" in the lower card, but the big issue was with how WWE pushed him to the moon without any build.

Without the Singh Brothers or his "Modern Day Maharaja" gimmick, why not try something different and let Mahal have a babyface run? For all we know, he could end up getting over organically.

