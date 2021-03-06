5 tag teams that need to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Many iconic tag teams have competed throughout the illustrious history of the WWE. In what is becoming more and more of a lost art in the promotion, tag team wrestling has been entertaining the masses since the early days of the sport.

To give WWE credit, there are plenty of historic tag teams that have been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Teams such as The Hart Foundation, The Road Warriors, The Dudley Boyz, Harlem Heat and The Rock n' Roll Express have all been given their rightful place in the annals of history.

However, as time goes on, there are some glaring omissions of tag teams that are absolutely overdue to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Let's take a closer look at five tag teams that need to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

#5 The Hardy Boyz

The Hardys are 9-time WWE World Tag Team Champions

There's no doubt about it: The Hardy Boyz are one of the greatest tag teams in WWE history, let alone in professional wrestling.

Being brothers, Matt and Jeff have a chemistry unlike many other tag teams. Their high-flying, daredevil style encapsulated everything that the Attitude Era of WWE in the late 1990s was all about. They took risks and put everything on the line to entertain the crowd and possibly win tag team titles in the process.

#OTD, 2017:



The Hardy Boyz made their return to WWE and Orlando erupted 🤯



One of the best Mania moments ever 🙌#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/okb7J3bl49 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) April 2, 2020

Advertisement

The Hardy Boyz picked up where tag teams such as the Rock 'n Roll Express left off. They were cool, hip and treated like rock stars. When the trademark Hardy Boyz music played, arenas would come to their feet and give Team Xtreme an ovation that professional wrestlers of today could only dream of. With their unique look, moveset and presentation, The Hardy Boyz were truly pioneers of where tag team wrestling, and professional wrestling overall, was heading towards in the 21st century.

The Hardy Boyz's last WWE tag team match?

After returning to the WWE in 2017 for one final run as a tag team, The Hardy Boyz were once again separated as Matt Hardy left WWE and signed with AEW in 2020. While Jeff recently re-signed a new deal with WWE, Matt has openly suggested that his current contract with AEW may be his final run as an active in-ring performer. Furthermore, Jeff Hardy has also hinted that his current deal with WWE may also be the final chapter of his in-ring career too.

Advertisement

So, it could be unlikely that we'll ever see The Hardy Boyz team up again on a major stage. Therefore, with the team's final tag team match behind them, it is all but right that The Hardy Boyz are inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame sooner rather than later.

However, with Matt Hardy's current affiliation with All Elite Wrestling, the logistics of such a WWE Hall of Fame induction may prove difficult to pull off.

1 / 5 NEXT