5 Takeaways from WWE Backstage (December 17th)

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Dec 2019, 18:32 IST SHARE

WWE Backstage has been a unique addition to the WWE Universe.

The hits and strangeness kept coming as WWE Backstage welcomed both Alexa Bliss and William Shatner as special guests. Bliss provided great insight regarding her journey to becoming a WWE Superstar, as well as some of her personal struggles earlier in her life. Shatner seemed a little out of place, but had fun watching both Christian and Ember Moon perform impersonations of him. Captain Kirk was asked about the more rabid fan base, Star Trek fans or WWE fans, and he didn't really give an answer.

TLC was also a hot topic among the panelists. Some of the matches were discussed as was the PPV concept itself. Christian seemed to want the matches to mean more since the performers were putting their lives on the line at TLC.

Once again, Christian proved that he should be on the show weekly with his fantastic suggestions about both the PPV and the Women's Division. Moon replaced Paige this week, but was almost as outspoken as the 'Anti-Diva.' It was great to see her passion for the business and her fellow performers.

The big news coming out of the show was that all members of The New Day and The Street Profits had re-signed multi-year deals with the company. Here are five takeaways from the December 17th episode of WWE Backstage.

#5 Christian is criminally underrated and should be in the Hall of Fame

Christian and Ember Moon

A few weeks ago, Alex McCarthy of TalkSport advocated for 'Captain Charisma' to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. CM Punk and the rest of the panelists echoed the sentiment last week and with each passing appearance on WWE Backstage, the movement is gaining more and more steam. Without Christian in the tag team scene at the start of the 2000s those classic TLC matches wouldn't have been the same. Additionally, Edge's ascent to the top would have also been altered.

Christian proves his worth to the business every week on Backstage and he often has the best insight. While he provided his usual stellar commentary throughout the night, he also reminded us why he is one of the best comedic minds in wrestling history.

Instead of the usual Promo Battle segment, both he and Ember Moon attempted to impress William Shatner with an impersonation of the iconic actor. Moon did alright, but Christian channeled his inner coffee house Shatner with his ode to Bray Wyatt. He dressed in the red sweater and acted out the Firefly Fun House theme song in Shatner-esque tone. It was hilarious and another reason as to why 'Captain Charisma' is one of the most underrated stars in WWE history.

