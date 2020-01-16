5 takeaways from WWE Backstage (January 14th, 2020)

Both Xavier Woods and Freddie Prinze Jr. joined this week's show.

WWE Backstage had many special guests this week as both Xavier Woods and Ember Moon joined the show as special panelists. Freddie Prinze Jr. and The Usos joined as special guests with Prinze Jr. providing insight behind his time as a writer with the WWE. He also took part in the best "Promo Battle" of the season against Woods. Prinze Jr. said of his time with WWE that he "wouldn't trade it for anything" but had to leave to become a dad.

The therapy session with Rachel Bonetta returned, this time featuring the team of Fire and Desire. Bonetta's notes revealed that some of her other "patients" thought that Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville were bullies. Deville backed up those claims by threatening the therapist and her belongings.

The developments in the storylines involving Becky Lynch and Asuka and Seth Rollins were also analyzed as Buddy Murphy joined Rollins and the AOP on the latest RAW.

A new segment also aired featuring impersonations of WWE personalities and teams squaring off in order to guess the impersonations. The Usos easily defeated the tandem of Moon and Woods 7 to 3.

Here are five takeaways from the January 14th, 2020 episode of WWE Backstage.

#5 The Evolution of Buddy Murphy

Murphy joined Rollins' collective on RAW.

One of the biggest developments in the last two weeks was Buddy Murphy allying himself with Seth Rollins and the Authors of Pain. After falling to Aleister Black yet again, Murphy remained dejected at ringside for the remainder of RAW following his match.

As the main event "Fist Fight" took place, Rollins was thrown to the outside and into Murphy's vicinity. The Architect pleaded with Murphy to help them against the Big Show, Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe. After some immediate reluctance, Murphy finally made his decision to join Rollins as he hit the Big Show with a low blow. He then threw him through a table in the corner of the ring.

Of Murphy's new direction, Moon claimed that she loved it and that she's "tired of seeing Murphy lose to Aleister because he's (Murphy) so talented". She also added that she was "glad to see this evolution of going from this losing streak to becoming a pivotal member in a main-event stable" for the former Cruiserweight Champion.

