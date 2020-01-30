5 Takeaways from WWE Backstage (January 28th, 2020)

Who doesn't love a good celebrity impersonation?

As usual, there was a lot to get to on the latest edition of WWE Backstage. With the Royal Rumble in the rear view, its happenings were discussed as both Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair won their respective Rumble matches. The return of Edge and the next steps for Champions Becky Lynch and Bayley were also included.

Roman Reigns was the special guest for this week, which I thought sort of telegraphed the winner of the men's match when it was announced last week. Luckily, McIntyre got his first huge opportunity by winning the right to challenge for a title at the Show of Shows. Reigns still appeared and offered a lot of his thoughts on the passing of Kobe Bryant, what it was like pulling double duty at the PPV as well as how it felt to help pay back McIntyre.

The New Day and comedian Frank Caliendo also joined the show as it took place from the home of Super Bowl XLIV, Miami. The comedian offered up impersonations of Kofi Kingston as Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, Jon Gruden and Charles Barkley.

Since they are former football players, both Reigns and King Corbin attended the opening day of media access for the Super Bowl. Reigns is a 49ers fan while Corbin is an avid fan of the Chiefs. It was fun to see them interact with their favorite teams while also being famous athletes in their own rights. Mick Foley's title win over the Rock from Halftime Heat was also briefly revisited. With all that was said and done, here are five takeaways from the January 28th episode of WWE Backstage.

#5 Roman Reigns Interview

The Big Dog joined the show alongside the New Day.

He's a huge part of the WWE but missed out on last year's proceeding at the Royal Rumble due a recurrence of his Leukemia. Since he was able to return to action shortly after the 2019 event, Reigns was able to sit back and compare the two events.

Of his chance to be present at this year's event, the Big Dog claimed that "it was such a great story and a blessing, just to be here and healthy." He also added that "sometimes, you can take your eye off the ball and get distracted."

Reigns also was thankful to "be a part of it, a part of the show and to have that responsibility in double duty role." Since he's usually the one getting the title opportunities, Reigns also relished having the opposite role in those types of matches. Of lasting until the final two participants, the Big Dog claimed that coming back "to have that moment to get Drew to the next moment, I take pride in that."

The two men faced off at WrestleMania 35 so Reigns has worked a lot with the Scottish Psychopath. He praised McIntyre, saying that "a guy like Drew McIntyre, he's busted his [expletive]." Reigns was grateful to "be in that moment to give back to Drew" because "when I came back, they put me in his hands at WrestleMania" as Roman's first singles opponent after returning to action.

