5 Takeaways from WWE Backstage (March 31st, 2020)

Adaptability has caused everyone to approach things differently.

Which stars will bring it at WrestleMania 36 and which ones have already been doing so?

Backstage returned this week.

After a two week hiatus, due to extenuating circumstances worldwide, WWE Backstage returned to the air. It was not the typical format of a studio show with a panel and guests. Instead, working with what is available, Renee Young emceed the show from her home and she was joined by Paige, Mark Henry and Booker T via Skype.

Each contributor offered their thoughts on the upcoming matches at WrestleMania 36. Some of the fantastic promos from the go-home RAW were also discussed. Paige and Young conversed with Charlotte Flair about her experiences with WM and how she felt things would go this year.

The final match of Stone Cold Steve Austin's career was also re-watched by Young, Booker and Henry. The Rock offered a response to the match via social media, claiming that "it was the last match of his (Austin's) career. No one knew it but we knew it." The Hollywood star then revealed that he "whispered to him 'thank you so much for everything that you've done for me' and I said "I love you" and he said "I love you too." With 'Mania on the mind, the panelists were full of opinions. Here are five takeaways from WWE Backstage for March 31st, 2020.

#5. The Fiend and the Man

Who will walk out of WM 36 as the RAW Women's Champ?

A few of the upcoming matches at WM 36 were discussed, including Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler and John Cena vs. the Fiend. Cena is appearing on the go-home SmackDown and the guests were asked what they thought we would see. Henry said that "I don't know what we're gonna see but I'm very curious as to what a Firefly Funhouse Match is."

Booker added that "Big Match John always shows up, especially at WrestleMania." He also praised Wyatt, claiming that "Bray Wyatt has brought this character to the level that, like the Undertaker, we might be watching it for years."

Renee asked Paige about the RAW Women's title match and the Anti-Diva said "I think that the Championship is going to switch hands." She added "I love you Becky but it's time for a change." Mark Henry agreed while Booker T claimed that "I'm still on the fence with Baszler. Prove me wrong. Prove that you are really as good as you think you are."

