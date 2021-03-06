5 Talking Points from this week's SmackDown: Daniel Bryan is going to Fastlane 2021, Murphy returns

This week's SmackDown was fun for the most part, though certain developments were underwhelming. Daniel Bryan squared off against Jey Uso in a Steel Cage match with consequences for Fastlane. Royal Rumble 2021 winner Bianca Belair sparred against her former NXT rival Shayna Baszler.

Murphy unexpectedly returned to SmackDown this week, though his booking was puzzling. Apollo Crews continued to impress with his Nigerian Prince gimmick, while the new tag team of Sami Zayn and Baron Corbin struggled to work in cohesion.

Let's see the developments from this week's WWE SmackDown that got the WWE universe buzzing. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Daniel Bryan defeats Jey Uso on SmackDown, will face Roman Reigns at Fastlane

In the opening segment, Daniel Bryan delivered a fantastic promo. Bryan said the thought of Edge and Roman Reigns - who wrestled three matches combined in 2021 - main eventing WrestleMania and not him, is driving him insane.

Out came Universal Champion Roman Reigns, who said Bryan doesn't love wrestling but needs it as he has nothing else in his life. Before The Yes Man could retaliate, Jey Uso interrupted him to take some cheap shots. However, a re-energized Bryan took him down and had a staredown with Reigns to end the segment.

In the main event, Daniel Bryan won the grueling Steel Cage match against Jey Uso to get a shot at The Tribal Chief's title at Fastlane 2021. The bout was shorter than previous cage matches but was entertaining nonetheless.

Advertisement

It's hard to imagine WWE going ahead with a massive title change just before WrestleMania 37, but it's to Bryan's credit that he has made this rivalry feel big. With more than two weeks to go before Fastlane 2021, we can see Bryan confront Edge as well on SmackDown.

If nothing else, the interactions between The Rated-R Superstar and Bryan can set up a match between the two that can go down sometime after WrestleMania 37. Also, the Ultimate Opportunist Edge could interfere at Fastlane to cost Bryan the match so that the WrestleMania 37 match doesn't become a Triple Threat clash.

1 / 5 NEXT