5 Talking points from this week's WWE RAW (15th February 2021): Sheamus pins Drew McIntyre, Lacey Evans announces pregnancy

The latest episode of WWE RAW was much better than the previous week's offering, mainly due to the Gauntlet match being in the final hour of the show. The show began with The Miz withdrawing from the Elimination Chamber in hopes of finding an easy way to cash-in his Money In The Bank contract.

Lacey Evans dropped a bombshell on everyone by making an announcement that left the fans bewildered. Kofi Kingston took on The Miz in the hopes of finding a place in the Elimination Chamber match, while the latter wrestled for his tag team partner John Morrison to take up the spot vacated by him in the bout.

Alexa Bliss had an eerie segment where she gave us a cryptic message about The Fiend's return and the aforementioned Gauntlet match ended with a surprise winner. That said, let's look at all the developments from this week's WWE RAW that has got the fans buzzing.

#5 Sheamus wins the Gauntlet match in the main event of WWE RAW

In the main event of this week's WWE RAW, a Gauntlet match to determine the final entrant in the Elimination Chamber match took place. AJ Styles started off the proceedings against Kofi Kingston, who fought The Miz to find his way into the bout earlier on the same night. As a result, Styles was able to pick up the victory, and the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre was the next one to enter the match.

The two had what was possibly the best one-on-one encounter of the night, with Styles getting enough offense. Ultimately, McIntyre was able to eliminate The Phenomenal One.

Jeff Hardy came out next, and he had a fun back and forth with McIntyre, but the WWE Champion prevailed yet again. The Scottish Warrior's old rival, Randy Orton, made his way next to the match. However, he was quickly distracted by Alexa Bliss, resulting in The Viper getting eliminated by a count-out.

The final entrant was Sheamus, and the Celtic Warrior wisely took advantage of a worn-out WWE Champion to score a momentum-boosting pinfall victory over him. Post-match, Sheamus delivered a promo where he boasted about his win over McIntyre and that he would do the same at Elimination Chamber.

If the company has plans to extend the feud between the Celtic Warrior and McIntyre until WrestleMania 37, it will make sense to have a Championship change at the PPV.

That said, this might have been the right opportunity for The Miz to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract, considering the WWE Champion just wrestled such a grueling bout on WWE RAW. That didn't happen, and it seems like there's no way he's cashing in his contract successfully.