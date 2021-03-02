5 Talking Points from this week's WWE RAW: Bobby Lashley wins WWE Championship, McIntyre-Sheamus steal the show 

The latest episode of RAW featured The Miz defending his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley. Apart from that, former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre returned to WWE RAW and wrestled a tremendous bout against his long-time rival, Sheamus.

Braun Strowman teamed up with Adam Pearce to take on RAW Tag Team Champions The Hurt Business. Shane McMahon was also a vital part of the show, as he played his part in the WWE Championship story and escalated his feud with Strowman.

Charlotte Flair emerged as the challenger for Asuka's RAW Women's Championship, and it seems like the former friends will collide at WrestleMania 37. That said, let's recount all the developments from this week's WWE RAW.

#5 Bobby Lashley wins the WWE Championship on RAW for the first time in his career

Bobby Lashley has won the WWE Championship on RAW after squashing The Miz in the main event of the night. Throughout the show, The A-Lister found multiple ways to delay his match, but when Shane McMahon announced lumberjack rules for the bout, the result became abundantly predictable in favor of Lashley

With most of the RAW roster surrounding the ring, there was no way The Miz could have escaped. In a matter of minutes, Lashley locked in the Hurt Lock on The A-Lister, with the latter tapping out instantly. The Almighty celebrated his win by putting his one leg on top of The Miz's chest, closing the show on a dominant note.

It didn't matter that Lashley is a heel, as everyone wanted him to become the WWE Champion. In a way, he was the de-facto face in the match, as The Miz is the most despicable heel on RAW.

With his win here, Lashley is on course to have a marquee match at WrestleMania 37. With Drew McIntyre ending his rivalry with Sheamus on RAW, it seems like we are heading towards a predictable clash between Lashley and McIntyre at The Grandest Stages of Them All.

Before WrestleMania 37, we still have Fastlane 2021, where Lashley will defend his WWE Championship. It would be intriguing to see who steps up to the new WWE Champion, as there's little to no chance that The Almighty is losing his title before the biggest pay-per-view of the year.