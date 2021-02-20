5 Talking Points from this week's WWE SmackDown (19th February 2021): Roman Reigns attacks Edge, two major heel turns

The latest episode of SmackDown saw Edge making an appearance to address his WrestleMania 37 plans. Apollo Crews and Shinsuke Nakamura faced off in a singles encounter in hopes of finding their way into the Intercontinental Championship picture.

Apart from that, Seth Rollins kick-started a feud that is sure to dominate SmackDown programming on the road to WrestleMania 37. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax also made an appearance this week that resulted in a match that had a shocking outcome.

In the main event of SmackDown, Daniel Bryan, Cesaro, and Kevin Owens teamed up to take on King Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso in a preview of their collision inside the Elimination Chamber this weekend.

That said, let's look at all the developments from this week's WWE SmackDown. Do share your opinions and thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Roman Reigns lays down Edge with a Spear on SmackDown

In the opening segment of this week's SmackDown, Royal Rumble 2021 winner Edge came out to the ring and appreciated Universal Champion Roman Reigns for doing the smart thing of not defending his title inside the Elimination Chamber. Soon, The Tribal Chief, accompanied by Paul Heyman and Jey Uso, made his way out and yet again demanded The Rated-R Superstar to accept him as his WrestleMania 37 opponent.

Edge said Reigns is crumbling under the pressure of him facing a legend like him. However, when an angered Reigns was about to respond, Sami Zayn interrupted. The Great Liberator said that the two should be worrying about what happens if he becomes the Universal Champion. Zayn was quickly taken out by Uso with a Superkick.

During the rest of the night, Edge was backstage having small talks with Kevin Owens, Cesaro, and Daniel Bryan, who were scheduled to face King Corbin, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso in the main event of SmackDown.

In the six-man tag team match, the babyface trio came up victorious after Bryan executed a top rope Suplex followed by the Yes Lock on Zayn. Post-match, things became chaotic on SmackDown when all the Superstars started laying down each other. Edge, who was in the commentary box during the bout, made his presence felt by hitting a Spear on Jey Uso. However, he was quickly taken down by Reigns, who showed up and hit a Spear of his own on The Rated-R Superstar.

Despite Edge saying he's still figuring out who to challenge at WrestleMania 37, it is becoming abundantly clear we are heading towards a clash between him and Reigns after what transpired in the show-closing segment. As for Elimination Chamber, whoever wins in the demonic structure, is bound to lose later to Reigns, rendering the clash completely predictable.