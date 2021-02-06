5 Talking Points from this week's WWE SmackDown (5th February 2021): Edge shows up, Kevin Owens lays out Roman Reigns 

The latest episode of WWE SmackDown was a fantastic two-hours of wrestling television, with things slowly yet intriguingly progressing towards WrestleMania 37. The show featured Bianca Belair and Edge talking about their prospective opponents for the pay-per-view.

On the other hand, Big E defended his IC title against Sami Zayn and Apollo Crews in a triple threat match. Apart from that, Cesaro and Daniel Bryan went one-on-one once again this week.

That said, let's look at all the developments from this week's WWE SmackDown. Do share your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Edge shows up on WWE SmackDown, possibly heading towards a clash for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 37

In the opening segment of this week's WWE SmackDown, Universal Champion Roman Reigns, accompanied by Jey Uso and Paul Heyman, was quick to call out Royal Rumble 2021 winner, Edge. Saying The Rated-R Superstar should fall on his feet begging for the match, The Tribal Chief came across as smug, entitled, and someone you would want to punch on the face.

Heyman ordered for Edge's pyro and music to be hit but was told he hadn't shown up on WWE SmackDown. Reigns was seething with anger and warned Edge to answer him by the end of the night.

Edge showed up in the main event of WWE SmackDown and spoke about how he dreamt of winning back the title he never lost. He further said that he's confused about whom to challenge, and everyone has been giving him different advice. Soon enough, Reign's music hit, and he came out, yet again accompanied by Heyman and Uso.

The Rated-R Superstar mocked the Universal Champion by pointing out that he needed to get back up to come and confront him. An enraged Tribal Chief asked Heyman and Uso to leave and then told Edge to acknowledge him as his real opponent at WrestleMania 37. Just when things were getting escalated between the two, Kevin Owens came from behind and delivered a stunner to Reigns.

The show ended with Owens walking off after the attack, while Edge had a grin on his face. By the looks of it, it seems like we are heading towards a tag match between Owens and Edge teaming up to take on Reigns and Uso, possibly at Elimination Chamber 2021.

Edge vs. Roman Reigns is a money-match, as it's sure to bring back lapsed fans in droves. Also, a face vs. heel dynamic is infinitely times more interesting than two faces competing, which would have happened if Edge had challenged Drew McIntyre.