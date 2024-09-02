5 teams that can be a part of Mixed Match Challenge if WWE brings it back

WWE Mixed Match Challenge was a mixed tag team concept established in 2018 that saw unlikely male and female superstars paired up to compete with other mixed tag team stars. The concept was well-received by fans, who are now clamoring to see more of these pairings.

The 2018 WWE Mixed Match Challenge featured two seasons. The first season was aired earlier that year which saw Team Awe-Ska, The Miz and Asuka's team, take the win for the RAW brand. The second season was in September, which saw R-Truth and Carmella's team take home the victory for the SmackDown brand. The tournament was a breath of fresh air for many, as it showcased the different chemistry of the superstars with each other and saw them have fun and out of their usual on-screen characters.

Many fans hope the tournament will return soon, and several WWE pairings could be a good fit if the Mixed Match Challenge does return.

#5. The Terror Twins could continue their dominance

The Terror Twins were in action at Bash in Berlin [Image Credits: WWE.com]

At WWE Bash in Berlin, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley were successful in their first televised mixed tag team match against The Judgment Day, which could mean they could have a promising run if they join the Mixed Match Challenge.

The Terror Twins had great chemistry when they were part of The Judgment Day and until now when they have been removed from the group. Aside from their chemistry as a duo, it also helps that they are former WWE Champions and have proven themselves to be powerful singles stars.

#4. The Judgment Day duo could redeem themselves

As mentioned above, the duo of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan were unsuccessful against The Terror Twins at Bash in Berlin. However, they could redeem themselves as still a legitimate duo for the WWE Mixed Match Challenge.

Liv Morgan is the Women's World Champion while Dominik Mysterio is a former North American Champion, which means they could be a threat to other duos in the tournament, even for The Terror Twins. If anything, they have already learned their lesson from Damian and Rhea and could use this knowledge to improve themselves and get the upper hand.

#3. Seth Rollins and Bayley could be an interesting duo

As many are aware, Seth Rollins is married to real-life former women's champion Becky Lynch, who seemingly left WWE in June this year. Fans already saw the couple team up in the past, and although they had good chemistry both in and outside the ring, Bayley could also be a good partner for The Visionary.

Bayley and Seth also had experience teaming with each other in the past and have been close friends, knowing each other since their NXT days. Their personal friendship and professional achievement could definitely help them reach far in the contest.

#2. Charlotte Flair and Andrade have yet to share the ring

Aside from random pairings, the 2018 Mixed Match Challenge also featured real-life couples like Naomi and Jimmy Uso. This time around, they could feature Andrade and Charlotte Flair.

The couple married in 2022 while Andrade was still in AEW and Flair in the Stamford-based promotion. The former returned earlier this year at the Men's Royal Rumble while the latter remains sidelined with an injury. They haven't teamed up with each other, which could change if the tournament returns.

#1. Bianca Belair and Montez Ford could finally team up in WWE

Bianca Belair was involved in a Street Profits match for her main roster debut [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Another couple that could be featured are Bianca Belair and Montez Ford. They already had some involvement with each other on television, but fans are still anticipating for them to team up together as a duo.

Bianca joined the main roster in 2020 at WrestleMania 36 by helping The Street Profits from Zelina Vega, Angel, and Austin Theory, but has yet to get involved again. Interestingly, another couple that has actually challenged them is Kelani Jordan and Carmelo Hayes

