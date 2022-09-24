5 teams who could challenge for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships following WWE SmackDown

The Usos defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. Jimmy and Jey took on Butch and Ridge Holland of The Brawling Brutes.

Butch and Ridge The Fridge made for great challengers for the gold. They gave the twins an excellent fight and arguably would have won if it weren't for the ringside chaos that erupted during the bout.

Sheamus was ringside supporting The Brawling Brutes, while Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn were ringside to support The Usos. When Sami attempted to cheat, Sheamus confronted him. During the chaos, Imperium's Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci attacked The Celtic Warrior. The distraction allowed The Usos to pick up a big win.

With The Usos' big win, they will march ahead and continue their 400+ day Championship reign. The competition isn't looking to slow down, however, as every division is seemingly growing more and more competitive on WWE SmackDown and RAW. Who might be next to challenge the long-reigning champions?

Below are 5 teams who could challenge for the Unified Tag Team Championships following WWE SmackDown.

#5. The Brawling Brutes deserve a rematch after WWE SmackDown

The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes consists of Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch. The stable is one of the most popular factions on WWE SmackDown and in the company altogether. While the trio were initially positioned as heels, their talent and high-quality matches turned them into babyfaces.

As noted previously, Butch and Holland challenged The Usos for the tag titles on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. While they ultimately came up short, The Brawling Brutes have a compelling reason to demand a rematch considering the interference that took place.

Truthfully, The Usos were seemingly close to losing their coveted titles. If a rematch takes place with everybody barred from ringside, excluding the four competitors in the match, new champions could very well be crowned.

#4. Legado del Fantasma could join the main roster

Legado del Fantasma

Legado del Fantasma is a faction initially formed on NXT over two years ago, with the group led by Santos Escobar. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro were the first to join Escobar, with Elektra Lopez joining the faction later on.

The four-person faction had success on NXT, but eventually lost in a turf war to The D'Angelo Family. Santos was required to leave the brand while the remaining stars of the faction were meant to work for Tony D'Angelo. Instead, Santos came back for them and they pulled out of the parking lot and haven't been seen since.

If Legado del Fantasma does join the main roster, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde will likely want to capture championship gold. Escobar was the only member of the stable to win a title while they were in NXT, but that could change upon joining RAW and WWE SmackDown. Win or lose, the matches between the two teams will be fast-paced and exciting to watch.

#3. Imperium is a major threat in the tag team division

Imperium on SmackDown

Imperium is a WWE SmackDown faction consisting of Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. Gunther is the current Intercontinental Champion. Kaiser is his right-hand man who has been on the main roster alongside him from the beginning. Vinci reunited with his stablemates at Clash at the Castle.

The faction was extremely dominant on NXT UK. Gunther was the longest reigning NXT UK Champion of all time. The trio also found success in the NXT tag team division, where Kaiser and Vinci held the NXT Tag Team Titles.

This past week, Imperium cost The Brawling Brutes the win their championship match against The Usos on WWE SmackDown. While it can be assumed that they did so due to the rivalry between the two factions, it may instead be because they want to be the ones who take the tag team gold from The Usos.

#2. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens need to win tag gold together

Sami Zayn @SamiZayn Things got a little tense but The Bloodline is doing just fine. Please respect our privacy at this time. Things got a little tense but The Bloodline is doing just fine. Please respect our privacy at this time. https://t.co/DF6RKAt4w9

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have a long history together. The two Canadian stars met early in their careers when they wrestled on the Canadian independent circuit under the names El Generico and Kevin Steen. They eventually traveled all around the world together, whether it was teaming up together or wrestling each other in various promotions, and eventually, even in WWE.

The two are seemingly on opposite ends of the spectrum these days. Sami Zayn is the Honorary Uce of The Bloodline. Meanwhile, Kevin Owens has repeatedly called out Roman Reigns. The two remain good friends, but the tension and varying affiliations keep them apart. Of course, if Sami is eventually kicked out of the group, that could change.

If Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunited, they'd be top contenders for the WWE SmackDown and RAW Tag Team Titles. The best friends have shockingly not yet won tag gold together in World Wrestling Entertainment, but this may be the perfect way for them to do so. Not to mention, Owens has stated he would love to be tag team champions with his life-long friend.

#1. Hit Row would be brand new opponents for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Hit Row was formed in NXT, where faction debuted on television featuring Isaiah "Swerve" Scott as the leader, Top Dolla, B-Fab, and Ashante "Thee" Adonis. The act was popular on NXT and ended up being called up to WWE SmackDown.

Unfortunately, Hit Row was released from WWE almost immediately after joining the main roster. However, Triple H brought the group back earlier this year, although without Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, who now competes for All Elite Wrestling. Regardless, Top Dolla and Ashante Adonis could potentially challenge The Usos.

The Usos vs. Hit Row would be an interesting match due to the fact that the teams don't have much history together, if any. The matches will be fun, but above all else, the rivalry will feel fresh. With a 400+ day title reign, fresh feuds can be difficult to find.

The Usos vs. The Brawling Brutes was an epic main event on WWE SmackDown that left fans wanting more. Still, there are a decent number of tag teams the history-making twins could potentially battle against in the future. Will the tandem become the longest reigning tag team champions in WWE history? Fans will have to keep watching the product to find out.

Who would you like to see challenge The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

