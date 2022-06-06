5 Teams Max Dupri could manage in WWE

Max Dupri plans to make an impact in WWE. The former LA Knight recently debuted on SmackDown via backstage vignettes with Adam Pearce. He revealed that he runs an agency called Maximum Male Models. Dupri also claimed that his first new client would debut on SmackDown this week.

The use of the word "client" indicates that just one superstar will be revealed on the blue brand. If that is the case, it doesn't mean Dupri won't be managing teams as well. He called his upcoming group of clients Maximum Male Models, indicating that he'll be representing multiple stars.

If Max Dupri does manage a tag team, who could it be? WWE has several options across four brands. The team could have a look or a gimmick that already fits the theme. On the other hand, this could be an opportunity to rebrand stars. Regardless, Dupri working with a tag team has a lot of potential.

Below are five teams Max Dupri could manage in WWE:

#5. Dupri could manage MACE & Mansoor

SmackDown's Mansoor

MACE and Mansoor aren't officially a tag team currently. The duo hasn't had a tag team match together on television once. The pairing may seem odd to those unaware of what happens in dark segments before SmackDown.

Max Dupri was testing his gimmick in front of the WWE audience in dark segments for several weeks. While doing so, he introduced both Mansoor and MACE as his clients. Thus far, neither one has accompanied him on television.

A recent rumor stated that the pair were originally meant to be part of Max Dupri's faction, but that has since changed. It remains to be seen if the duo does end up with Max, but it would benefit them considerably if they do align themselves with him.

#4. He could represent Moustache Mountain from NXT UK

Moustache Mountain

Trent Seven and Tyler Bate are among the most popular tag teams in British Wrestling. The pair have found a lot of success on NXT UK as a tandem. Moustache Mountain has held both the NXT UK Tag Team Championship and the NXT Tag Team Championship. Bate has also found a lot of success as a singles star, winning the NXT UK Championship and the NXT UK Heritage Cup.

The talented British stars lost their tag titles to Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith. After the match, Trent was frustrated and walked away from his partner. While it appears the duo may feud, there is another option.

The handsome, gentlemanly tag team could make the move to Friday Night SmackDown alongside Max Dupri. If they do end up being managed by Max, it will help freshen up the main roster tag team scene considerably.

#3. The Viking Raiders could be Max Dupri's muscle

The Viking Raiders

Max Dupri's clientele being exclusively handsome hunks is the route most expect the stable to take. With that said, there's always a chance WWE will take a different direction. What if, instead of just managing the prettiest male superstars, he took on clients that were a little more fierce and aggressive?

The Viking Raiders are a powerhouse duo. They're big, hairy, and covered in tattoos. They are the opposite of what one would expect a model to be. That could make their inclusion in the group all the more interesting. They break the mold.

That doesn't mean they'd attempt to be models. The pair being clients to Max Dupri doesn't even necessarily mean he still doesn't recruit more stereotypical models. Erik and Ivar could be the muscle behind the group. Together, The Viking Raiders can protect rest of the key clients.

#2. Pretty Deadly could be on the rise

Kit Wilson and Elton Prince make up the duo known as Pretty Deadly. The successful tag team first made their name in WWE as part of the NXT UK brand. During their stint on WWE's fourth brand, they captured the NXT UK Tag Team Championship. After their success on NXT UK, Pretty Deadly moved to NXT.

Since appearing on NXT, the pair have found even more success. They won the NXT Tag Team Championship in quick fashion. At NXT In Your House, however, they lost the gold to The Creed Brothers.

With no titles around their waists, the tandem who fancy themselves fashion icons are now free to be called up to the main roster. Prince and Wilson are all about their looks, which would complement Max's Maximum Male Models.

#1. The Lethal Lovers are all about their good looks

Angel and Humberto are the duo that best fits Maximum Male Models. The two handsome superstars are called The Latin Lovers, which should indicate where their mindset is at. They believe they're the most attractive superstars around and always have romance on their minds.

Los Lotharios are incredibly talented. While they sometimes fall between the cracks since becoming a team, they've had more screentime than they did as solo stars. If the cousins were to be represented by Max Dupri, that extra time on camera would remain.

While Angel is a solid promo, having a mouthpiece would also serve them well. The former LA Knight can talk with the best of them. WWE has a winning unit if he gets heat for the team on the mic while they do what they do best in the ring.

Who will Max Dupri manage on SmackDown? For now, that remains a mystery. With the charismatic representative revealing he'll announce his first client on the next episode of SmackDown, the WWE Universe won't have to wait long to find out.

