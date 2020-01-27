5 Theories about why no titles changed hands at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10

Becky Lynch still holds the prestigious WWE RAW Women's Championship

The Royal Rumble matches at the pay-per-view that just concluded were indeed very well received, but lest we forget, there were other big matches too! In fact, 4 matches on the card were title matches.

And the most surprising thing about the overall pay-per-view is that no titles changed hands on this fateful day. As always, I may not have inside sources, but I can certainly make an educated guess or two about what may have transpired at the show.

Be sure to leave a comment and let me know if you agree or disagree with my assessment here. I would love to hear your take even if it differs drastically with my own.

WWE booking is not a science, but an art, and hence, there are no absolutes when it comes to determining what is right and indeed, what isn't.

#5 The Champions have far too much momentum at the moment

Becky Lynch is clearly the hottest thing in sports entertainment right now and is a babyface Champion who actually gets a babyface reaction, which is a rarity in today's age. Asuka is incredible but honestly, she is in another division at the moment and for her to defeat The Man would have been a complete waste of time. And you can say the same for The Fiend, who is arguably the most protected character in all of wrestling at the moment, kicking out of multiple Seth Rollins Curb Stomps.

Even Bayley is on a great streak right now, really embracing the heel in her and she's become a lot more relevant in this new persona than she ever was as a babyface. For any of these Champions to lose right now would have absolutely halted all of their momentum immediately.

