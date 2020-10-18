The WWE Draft has concluded and the rosters are now set in stone. We saw the SmackDown season premiere last week, and now, the WWE RAW season premiere is on the horizon, scheduled for Monday night with a packed lineup. However, one of the most notable omissions from the Draft was a top star, in Andrade, who was a very important component of the WWE RAW. Why was such a key Superstar left out of the proceedings?

Here are five theories for the same, and one of them must be the reason why Andrade was left out of the proceedings and remained undrafted. Would you like to see him return on the WWE RAW or SmackDown brand?

#5 A potential change in character for Andrade after the attack from The Fiend on WWE RAW?

Last week on WWE RAW, the lights dimmed and then the ring was bathed in red light, as The Fiend and Alexa Bliss showed up to make WWE RAW their new home, where nobody is safe from their seemingly dangerous ways. What we do know is that everyone who comes into contact with The Fiend invariably changes and Andrade too is likely to change after being hit with Sister Abigail. And so, the time away may actually be time for him to be repackaged before he is ready to make a return to WWE RAW or SmackDown.

As gifted as Andrade is between the ropes, if you look at his WWE RAW run thus far, the central issue with him has been the fact that he is little more than a wrestler, and you need more than that to truly 'get over'. Hulk Hogan wasn't really Andrade in the ring, but he had a compelling character. Andrade could reset his character before making his return.